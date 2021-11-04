It is difficult to find a more popular and loved online casino game than slots. There are thousands of machines on the market that differ in themes, plots, number of reels, and paylines. Some of them tell a story of ancient civilizations, while others introduce us to the lives of the rich and famous. Thus, not depending on your skills, preferences, and bankroll, there are always online slots to try. In the following paragraphs, we are going to discuss the seven most popular themes to help you make the right decision.

Themed slots: definition

While some online slots have a more vivid theme and background than the others, all machines follow a certain plot and have distinguishing characters. A theme is crucial for a pokie to stand out and find its target audience. Actually, it is difficult to find a slot that doesn’t have any concept behind it whether the topic involves animals, fairy tales, or sports. Luckily, many online casinos allow filtering the lobby by the theme and developer.

Ancient Egypt

We all want to add something magical to our lives and the popularity of Egyptian slots proves this. It is probably one of the most popular themes at the moment and they all boast bright colors, outstanding characters, and rewarding bonuses. Some of the most popular Egyptian-themed slots include the Book of Ra, Cleopatra, and the Book of Dead.

Movies

It is difficult to find a person who doesn’t like movies. Gambling developers know that and offer us a plethora of options: from Jurassic Park and Dark Knight Rises to Game of Thrones and Batman. Branded slots run on the best software and have a beautiful design and graphics to experience a full immersion into the process. Players can enjoy their favorite soundtracks and characters and even discover previously unnoticed elements.

Fruits

There is no need to introduce players to fruit slots. This theme is considered a classical one and is suitable not only for beginners but experienced gamblers who don’t want any distractions. The elements of these machines include cherries, apples, strawberries, and several basic symbols. Some of the most popular slots in this theme are Hot Chili, Extra Juicy, and Frutoids. By the way, all of them have a very good return-to-player rate, so the chances of winning are quite high.

Horror

If you are a fan of freak shows, vampires, zombies, and other creatures, horror-themed slots are exactly what you need. They will grab and hold your attention and mind from the very beginning. Choose Dracula, Immortal Romance, Halloween, and other slots from the leading studios, and experience an adrenaline rush from the first spin to the last one.

Norse Mythology

Slots with Norse mythology are like a breath of fresh air in the gambling world. Filled with ancient symbols, ice, and masculine men, they attract the attention of numerous players of any background and experience. Most of these slots have impressive bonuses and ensure random outcomes. Try out North Storm, Vikings go to Hell or Hall of Gods, and you will never want to play anything else.

Oriental

Slots with an oriental theme occupy a big part of the gambling market. They are surrounded by Chinese culture, mystics, and perfect soundtracks. For example, Chi and 108 Heroes. You can also play Japanese anime pokies like Koi Princess which has great animation and lots of outstanding features.

Adventures

Adventure-themed slots are the most beloved games among millions of players across the world. When you play these machines, you are taken to jungles, deserts, caves, and volcanos without a need to leave your armchair! As a rule, adventure slots have great graphics and numerous extra features that keep you engaged for hours. The best adventure slots are Gonzo’s Quest, Tarzan, Avalon, and Adventure Trail.

There is always a game to try

As we have mentioned, there are thousands of online slots from tens of developers: Microgaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and others. They have top-notch software, outstanding design, and lots of customization features. Plus, new releases are launched almost every day and you can always find a title to escape the routine and boredom. And the best part is that many online slots are available in a demo mode and are waiting for you to discover them for free.