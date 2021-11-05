EverGrow Coin, which launched just 5 weeks ago, has seen a pullback this week after a huge debut rally. DogeMoon has surged over 100% in just 24 hours and new kids on the block HUH Token announce their launch.

Evergrow, the self-proclaimed autonomous frictionless yield farming and liquidity generation protocol, has seen its price dip after a very impressive opening month where it rose over 48,000%. However, the price has now fallen more than 40% in 3 days.

One of the most popular features of this crypto is the fact that it pays Binance backed US dollar rewards (BUSD) to all holders. In just a few weeks the contract has paid out over $18 million in rewards to holders.

Meanwhile, the Inu-themed cryptocurrency DogeMoon has seen its value spike over 100% in 24 hours. The meme coin has a set percentage that will be donated to different charities from all over the world as it grows, which seems to be inspiring investors.

So far, they have donated to the Able Child Africa and UEFA Children’s Charities.

DogeMoon’s chart has hit a resistance level at $0.00080, according to CoinMarketCap.

In contrast, another meme coin, Shiba Inu plunged on Thursday after signs of a slowdown on Wednesday. The parody crypto of canine-themed Dogecoin, tumbled 15% Thursday, according to CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu has now fallen down the chart of crypto market cap, losing its place to rival Dogecoin as well as USD Coin and settling as the 11th largest cryptocurrency, around $29 Billion. This has fallen from a market cap of over $39 million in a matter of days.

Another “meme” crypto called HUH Token has announced its launch for the 6th of December on PancakeSwap and UniSwap.

Currently, in its pre-sale stage, HUH Token’s creators say the crypto will be more than just a meme token, calling it a “Utimeme” (combining the words utility and meme), and aims to provide real-world value by linking the distribution system to Binance. Using a unique referral code, holders can refer friends and receive 10% of their initial investment as BNB.

HUH Token wants to be a community-driven crypto and is rumored to have signed over 3000 top social media influencers.

News of the launch certainly seems to be enticing investors already, with the company saying its pre-launch sales were so overwhelming that it caused a brief crash in its payment systems. The company has since partnered up with NOWPayments to ensure future transactions run smoothly.

Finally, Digital bank Revolut says is looking to build a crypto exchange.

According to a job posting on LinkedIn, Revolut says the successful candidate will be “leading a technical team to architect and build Revolut Crypto exchange,”.

The fintech U.K.-based company has been offering crypto buying and selling services for several years and has more than 16 million customers worldwide.