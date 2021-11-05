Our home is an extension of our personality and we pride ourselves on its appearance. The doors and windows are the most important parts of it. So, when decorating it, can you place different types of curtains and blinds in the same window?

Direct Fabrics will give you some ideas to combine curtains and blinds to improve the looks of your living place.

Decoration with curtains and blinds

A convenient, efficient and elegant solution to control the light that enters our spaces and have more privacy are the curtains and blinds. Many people choose between installing curtains or blinds on their windows or doors.

However, if you want to enjoy the benefits of both, why not install both in the same window? Next, we propose fabulous ideas to decorate your home. You will also learn the dos and don’ts of using both.

Installing curtains and blinds at the same time is a spectacular idea, but you must take into account the following to properly decorate your environments and create a perfect combination:

What colour of curtains combine with blinds?

Choosing a random blind with a curtain will not always give you the result you expect. Therefore, you should explore a little more the types of modern blinds that are available.

Blinds enhance the aesthetics of your rooms when you combine them with warm colored curtains.

Consider the size and shape of your window blinds, as well as the material and texture.

To find out what colour curtains go with your brown blinds, take into account the colour scheme of the entire room. Choosing the shade that best matches your overall décor will help create a calming effect and prevent your window from looking too cluttered.

On the other hand, if you want to add a touch of colour, you can contrast the textures of the curtains and blinds. This will put your window in the center of attention and provide a cheerful aesthetic.

What you should do?

1. Create illusion

Installing indoor blinds or curtains correctly will help you create an impressive first impression. Combining them well will create the illusion of a larger window, making your room look much taller than it actually is.

Do you want to know how to achieve this? It is simple, you must install the curtains a couple centimeters below the ceiling or hide the curtain rod almost at the same level as the blind.

2. Match the curtain and blind colour to the features item colour

After you’ve decided on the colour scheme for your curtains and blinds, choose a pole with a similar shade. Otherwise, the combinations will be cluttered. Furniture should always complement your window blinds and curtains.

Avoid making mistakes like choosing lead-colored or shiny gold rods. These shades reflect the light a lot and take away that subtle aspect that you want to capture in your windows. Instead, go for a matte gray or beige to preserve beauty and simplicity.

3. Install the curtains over the blinds

When looking for the ideal curtains and blinds, a common question we often ask ourselves is: can curtains be placed over the blinds? The answer is yes! Of course you can because it will give your room a soft, warm and relaxing feeling.

To further enhance the look of your home, why not install Roman shades alongside long, voluminous shades in the same room? Also, you can accompany your white curtains with wooden blinds to create a calming and relaxing look.

What you should avoid.

The least you want is for there to be incongruity in your dream home, right? So, follow these tips to avoid making common mistakes:

1. Don’t put identical curtains all over the house

Although it is convenient to choose a simple curtain for the whole house, this is one of the most common mistakes in interior decoration. This gives a very boring and drab look to your home. To complement the style of a room with curtains and blinds correctly, you must take into account the functionality of the room.

2. Don’t choose patterned curtains and blinds

The combination of textured blinds and patterned curtains can give rooms a much stronger look. Not only does it take away subtlety from environments, but it also makes them look tedious.

If you love prints, combine a solid color with your favorite pattern. An exemplary combination is achieved by mixing a solid color blind with beautiful curtains with textures and patterns.

3. Choose your blinds first

Choosing curtains over blinds limits the variety of combinations. Therefore, we advise you to first You determine the color, texture and type of blind. Choosing a single solid color for your blinds expands the variety of shades available. Remember that opting for a metal or wooden blind provides comfort.

Now you know that you can install curtains and blinds in the same window without problems. The trick is to know how to choose the correct ones so that they combine and not overload your rooms. We are sure that they will look spectacular in any environment and your guests will be amazed at their elegance!

Direct Fabrics offers you a wide variety of curtains, blinds and awnings. If you wish to acquire or consult information about the blinds that we have, do not hesitate to contact us and we will respond as soon as possible.