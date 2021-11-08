When summer approaches, the first thing you start worrying about is having to stay cool. There are plenty of ways to do that but nothing matches the power of ceiling fans.

Ceiling fans have been around for a very long time and they are still used till now.

Some think they are no longer useful in this age but is that really so?

Well, the truth is ceiling fans are really worth it and they can make your summer enjoyable.

Below are some of the reasons why you should definitely use a ceiling fan in summer.

1. Cut utility costs

Ceiling fans can save you a great deal on utility costs. Fans consume less energy than Air Conditioners so it is better to use a ceiling fan as a cooling system if you want to cut costs.

Nowadays there are high-quality ceiling fans that can give you the same cooling effect as an Air Conditioner while using less energy.

Some of these are the Westinghouse Comet which can offer you the best cooling effect while saving on energy.

The Westinghouse Comet is popularly known for its high quality as well as a very quiet motor that you will not even realise its existence. You can only feel the breeze and you won’t have to worry about those whooshing sounds as this ceiling fan is very quiet.

2. Can be used outside

Enjoying a cool breeze on your patio is one of the most relaxing moments you can have. The problem starts when the summer heat is too much and the air conditioner effect can’t reach the outside area. Luckily, you don’t need to go through all that.

With outdoor ceiling fans you can still enjoy your outdoor time without feeling the summer heat.

You can install an outdoor ceiling fan on your patio or deck and enjoy your outdoor moments in peace.

If you are looking for any outdoor ceiling fans then you should probably check out the Hunter Cassius Ceiling Fan.

This one is a 52-inch ceiling fan with reversible blades. It is also damp-rated meaning it can operate in humid areas and also water-resistant.

This is the most top rated outdoor ceiling fan on Amazon so you would never go wrong with this one.

If you want an outdoor ceiling fan then you should probably look for a damp-rated one as it is resistant to harsh weather like humidity and rain.

3. Versatility

Another advantage of using a ceiling fan is because it’s versatile. It can serve other purposes besides providing cool air in the house.

Have you ever heard of a ceiling fan that comes with light fixtures? Yes, they are there and if you could have one you will be killing two birds with one stone.

Having a ceiling fan with lights is a plus as it saves you from the extra work of installing multiple fixtures on your ceiling.

If you have a ceiling fan with lights then you won’t need to install light fixtures on the ceiling.

This will also save you from hiring someone for installing fans and another person to install light fixtures. One person can do the two jobs at once and your wallet is saved.

So be smart with your wallet and buy a ceiling fan with light fixtures

4. Remote Controllable

Are you having second thoughts on buying a ceiling fan because you don’t want to go through the hassles of the pull chain or going up and down to switch it on or off?

If the fan is in your bedroom I know that getting out of bed to switch the fan on or off can be a nuisance.

If you are hesitating because of these reasons then I have good news for you.

There are ceiling fans that come with remote controls and you won’t have to deal with the pull chain anymore.

You can operate the fan from the comfort of your chair or couch or wherever you might be in the home.

A cherry on top is that with the remote control you can even adjust the speed of the fan. This is something you couldn’t do with a pull chain.

Remote controlled ceiling fans are the best as they are really convenient and don’t require much mobility.

You can adjust the speed, switch the fan on or off and even operate the lights with the remote if your ceiling fan has light fixtures.

5. Adds beauty to your home

Ceiling fans don’t only generate cool air or lighting in your home but they add an aesthetic appeal to your home too.

Modern ceiling fans come in stylish designs that help with your interior decor.

The Minka Aire Roto Ceiling Fan is one of the most stylish fans you can get.

It comes in white, coal and driftwood finishes and can blend very well with your interior design.

You can choose a finish that aligns well with your interior decor and then your room looks completely fabulous.

Most ceiling fans come in different finishes varying from gold, nickel, silver and even wood and there are plenty of colours to choose from.

Besides stylish finishes, some come with stylish blades that can also add style to your room.

Just choose the one that matches your interior design and the fan will be part of your home decor.

Conclusion

Ceiling fans are the best accessories to have as they offer a wide variety of advantages to users.

You can enjoy cool air without having to move up and down because of the introduction of remote controlled ceiling fans and outdoor ceiling fans can make your summer more comfortable.

There are also high quality ceiling fans that are guaranteed to give you the best results all year round and they are very durable that you wont need to replace them every now and then.

In this age of technology, most ceiling fans are completely modified so that they no longer produce those whooshing sounds so you won’t have to worry about the noise anymore.