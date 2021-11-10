Buying a second hand vehicle is quite different from getting a new one. Not only because it’s for sure a more affordable choice, but also for the reason that it requires some special attention before making the right decision. At vansales.com you can easily find the best deal and a trustworthy company that is enthusiastic about satisfying customers’ needs and expectations.

Vansales.com is a leasing and rental company specialized in kombi and panel vans. They sale used vehicles from 6 month up to 5 years old, most of them only had one previous owner, so they are, in effect, second hand.

The company also offers rental services for high specification motorhomes and vans. Vehicles rent is available from a day up to 12 months, providing an excellent choice not only for using a van or a motorhome in a specific occasion, but also to try a vehicle before opting for buying it. In fact, many used van buyers were first leasers that made the decision to buy after feeling comfortable with the vehicle.

Tips to find the right van

Choosing what vehicle is best for you can be an overwhelming experience, especially for those who are new to the world of panel and kombi vans. There are, indeed, many options available with different characteristics.

So, the first tip is to take some time to research the available stock before making any decision. Fortunately, most of renting and leasing companies have online web sites that can be visited in order to fully explore the available stock and narrowing it down to two or three options.

At this point, sending and email or even calling the company can be a great way of checking what you saw online. Also, it helps to clear up any doubts regarding the vehicles you are interested in or other matters regarding the sale or rent procedure.

After completing this steps, you will be in a better position to visit the company and see for yourself what you are about to buy or rent.

Taking some time to plan your visit to the company is also a good way of making the most of it. First, the basic things, such as checking the address and opening hours. Second, preparing yourself to gather all the information you are looking for by making a list of questions you would like to ask.

What has the vehicle been used before? Can I do a test drive? What is the mileage? Does the mileage reflect in the vehicle conditions? Does the company offer finance? Is there a guarantee? What are the accessories included? Can I upgrade my van with accessories? Does the company deliver vans?

These are some of the main questions you should ask during your visit. Your will probably have much more doubts than this. It’s better to have them written down so you won’t forget any of them at the moment of your visit to the store.

Last but not least, it is very important to check the legal documents associated with the vehicle and get a full understanding of the needed paperwork. Even though it can be tedious, it is important to take some time to look at all the documentation of the vehicle in order to be completely sure that everything is ok and you won’t get any issues once you are driving it.

Fortunately, at Van Sales you will find the proper orientation regarding all legal matters and what is exactly the paperwork needed in order to buy, lease or rent a panel or kombi van.

Finance solutions

Most of companies dedicated to sale, rent or lease cars offer some type of finance options to help customers get the product they want.

Van Sales offers a range of finance and leasing solutions at some of the cheapest rates. They offer Hire Purchase with VAT down as a deposit over up to 60 month. Also, on newer used vans they sometimes add a final payment at the end to reduce the monthly charge.

Moreover, most of new or used vans can be bought on Personal Contract Purchase with a final value and sometimes they offer their own in house contract hire on new vehicles if getting a mainstream funder is not an option.