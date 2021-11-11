When a Howick family member enjoyed miraculous health benefits by using CBD oil, relatives decided to share the power of this ingredient with the rest of the world

Members of a Nottinghamshire family have used the inspiring tale of a relative’s health battle with cancer to share their discovery of CBD benefits with the rest of the world.

A member of the Howick family developed a brain tumour in 2016 and tried CBD oil to see if it would help with headaches and anxiety. The difference it made was “mind-blowing” – and her relatives wanted others to take advantage of the benefits.



After two years of preparation, AG Howick Farm launched a CBD shop called NaturallyCBD which now stocks the biggest and best-quality range of CBD items anywhere in the UK.

Since officially opening in 2021, NaturallyCBD has acquired hundreds of the highest-rated CBD products – with an inventory spanning oils, balms, bath bombs, and hair care.

The presence of CBD in these products can offer relief from aches, pains and injuries, as well as healing skin, relaxing muscles, soothing joints, and improving general mood.

NaturallyCBD also draws on top tier facilities to ensure excellent customer service – delivering products in quick time frames (with a four-hour turnaround available on some orders).

NaturallyCBD spokesperson Edward Howick explained: “We want to educate and share the benefits of CBD with more people.

“CBD can have such a significant impact on wellbeing – which we’ve seen first-hand. We’re hoping to spread that message whilst offering products that make people’s lives better.

“Everyone can benefit. Whether it’s older people wanting to relax with a bath bomb or a member of the younger generation hoping to recover from a sports injury, there is a product here that can help.”

All items from NaturallyCBD are also terrifically presented upon purchase – with a dedicated gift ideas section available on the website.

To find out more about the benefits of CBD and view the shop range, visit the official NaturallyCBD website here.