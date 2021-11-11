A cryptocurrency wallet is a software program that is designed to keep your public and private keys, send and receive digital currencies, monitor their balance and interact with various blockchains.

There have been many cases where people have fallen victim to not having a secure enough wallet that has resulted in them losing their crypto. There are many trusted Managed Service Providers UK businesses use to manage their IT Infrastructures and they’ve seen how crypto trading is becoming more popular in the UK.

Many cryptocurrencies are not even registered under any country’s law which makes it imperative to choose a wallet with great quality security.

Many people have sleepless nights because they know there is a chance that their cryptocurrency might get stolen. Attaining cryptocurrency is one thing but to be able to store it safely requires you to have a different set of skills. This may come across as a bit overwhelming but storing your cryptocurrency safely is a lot easier than you may think. Below is a list of the best apps available to help keep your cryptocurrency safe.

Ledger

Ledger is one of the leading hardware wallets that is great for crypto aficionados. A hardware wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet that stores users’ private keys in a secure and safe hardware device. It secures your computer or smartphone from being hacked through the private keys. Whether you’re using Full IT Support or Remote IT Support for your business, having the right security is very important. Ledger allows you to sell, buy, manage, and exchange your crypto all through a single app which can be on your desktop, tablet and smartphone. We’ve spoken to a few companies who use IT Support for Law Firms and they have noted that Ledger is one of the best apps they’ve ever used.The app supports over 1500 tokens and 27 coins.

Ledger’s advanced technology for hardware wallets can make you feel or the more comfortable because they have the highest level of security for your crypto assets. Their products use a combination of patented OS and Secure Element that protect your assets. The great part is that Ledger gives you the ability to control and own your private keys.

DeFi Wallet

DeFi Wallet is a wallet that lets you use all their services all in one place. You are given control over your keys and cryptos that manages over 100 coins that include some of the biggest out there. Coins such as BTC, ATOM, DOT, LTC, CRO, ETH and more ERC20 tokens are all secured by DeFi Wallet.

Anything data being recovered can be done using a 12-, 12- or 24-word phrase which makes it a lot more secure. They let you send cryptocurrencies at a network fee of your choice and confirmation speed. DeFi Wallet is all about their clients and helps their clients earn interest on more than 35 tokens with Compound, Yearn Earn V2, Aave, Cosmos Staking and Crypto.org Chain Staking. Earning benefits have never been easier as you gain returns without lock-up terms. DeFi tokens can be exchanged directly with the DeFi Wallet. They have a lot more to offer and can be downloaded through the Google Playstore or Apple App Store.

Exodus

Managing your crypto has never been easier, Exodus allows you to send, receive and exchange crypto. They have an extremely user-friendly app that can be downloaded onto your desktop or mobile device.

Exodus is a hardware wallet that partners with different apps to make controlling your wealth and help you earn interest easier. Exodus has a lot to offer that many other apps cannot compete with. You would have access to live charts, portfolios, built-in exchange and 24/7 support. They pride themselves on not only securing your crypto but also making the experience fun.

With Exodus you can safely manage your crypto assets which uses the Trezor hardware wallet that comes with advanced security. Even when offline your assets remain secure through Trezor hardware.

Trezor

Trezor Hardware Wallet is an excellent choice for storing and managing your crypyo. They have earned a reputation of being reliable because they are better than many online providers that could possibly get hacked.

Your assets would never be safer as their security is blunt in the fact that includes audits by their expert security researchers and verification by their track records. Their interface is extremely user-friendly and instinctive. This can be seen through setting up your Trezor wallet which generates a seed for you. If you are looking for stronger security for the seed that was generated for you then it is bets to not make a digital copy of it. You can acees your wallet instead using your personal 12-24 words recovery seed. Their recovery seed is compatible with other wallet apps. Trezor wallets supports more than 1000 coins and takes all the necessary security measures when dealing with any of them. The security features include encrypted cloud storage, U2F authentication, Bitcoin-only firmware and Encryption via GPG.