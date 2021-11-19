While most people know that you can enjoy online gambling on your smartphone, many don’t know that you can actually use your mobile to make payments to play at UK online casinos. In fact, there are several methods that allow you to make payments, and you can discover all about them here.

Casino Payment Methods in the UK

Before we discuss the mobile payment methods available for you to use, we’ve got to discuss which payment options are currently accepted in the United Kingdom. Although cryptocurrencies are not yet allowed and credit cards were banned by the Gambling Commission in April 2020, the UK gambling industry is widely accepting of payment methods.

According to www.smartphonecasinos.co.uk, most UK online casinos accept debit cards and PayPal. Other methods widely used by UK mobile casinos include e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, bank transfers, and pre-paid cards such as Paysafecard and AstroPay Card.

Mobile Payment Methods

Alongside the above payment methods, some online casinos accept specialised mobile payment methods that allow you to use your phone to make payments. The most common methods are Boku, Payforit, and Apple Pay, which you can read about below.

Boku

Boku is one of the most popular mobile payment methods. In short, Boku allows you to make a deposit at a casino through your mobile by either adding the deposit to your monthly phone bill if you’re on a contract or by deducting the money from your pay-as-you-go credit. Boku has partnered with networks like O2, EE, Vodafone, and Three in the UK to provide this service, and has previously worked with Orange and T-Mobile too.

Boku is incredibly easy to use, but there are some disadvantages to using it. Most casinos charge you fees for making deposits via Boku, and the payment method cannot be used to request a withdrawal, which can be incredibly disappointing. In some cases, casinos may prevent you from claiming bonuses when making deposits via Boku.

Payforit

Similar to Boku is Payforit, which allows you to make a payment via your mobile phone contract or by deducting the deposit from your pay-as-you-go balance. Many mobile casinos accept Payforit as a valid method, but it can be listed under various names, including Pay By Phone, Pay Via Phone, Pay By Mobile, and several others. Regardless of the name, the methods all work in the same way.

Apple Pay and Google Pay

Finally, Apple Pay and Google Pay can also be used on mobile devices. These methods generally work in the same way; you add a debit card to the app or system and then, depending on your smartphone, use your face or fingerprint ID to confirm the transactions. Alternatively, you can simply enter your password. All of this adds an extra layer of security to the transactions, making them one of the safest to use.

What Are The Best Payment Methods For UK Casinos?

The best mobile payment methods for UK casinos will generally depend on your requirements and needs as a player. Most payment methods will take several business days to process withdrawals, but some will be faster than others. Some of the methods mentioned here are more likely to be accepted by mobile casinos than others, and some like Boku may have fees attached.

To work out what the best payment method for you is, you’re going to need to do some research and take a look at which payment methods are accepted at casinos you’re interested in. From there, analyse the advantages and drawbacks of each until you’ve found the payment method that works best. That’s it!