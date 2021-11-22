The Canary Islands have places that are full of magic and romance where you can enjoy a wonderful holiday as a couple. Gran Canaria being a incredible idea.

The island of Gran Canaria has a diversity of climates and territories as you can be on a beach you could also be in volcanic places, where there are countless plans for all couples from those who just want to enjoy the sun and sand, to those looking to do something different exploring and discovering.

Without a doubt, this place in the Atlantic has the capacity to fill you and your partner with love and energy.

What are the best activities to do as a couple in Gran Canaria?

In the following lines we will suggest some of these ideal places to spend time as a couple:

1. Visit the Dunes of Maspalomas and Playa del Ingles

Playa del Ingles, with an extension of approximately 3 kilometres, has become one of the most popular beaches in the country for its calm waters and golden sand. Walking through Playa del Ingles and then getting into the Maspalomas Dunes at sunset is an unforgettable experience for the majesty of its landscapes, even more so if you go with your partner.

There are several great hotels in Playa del Ingles, as well as beautiful apartment buildings, shopping centers, villas, making the area not only tourist but also residential. It is worth mentioning that this area is very popular with gay tourism.

Throughout the year, there are tourists of many nationalities, especially Europeans. On the beach you can find some sports facilities, there is also an area for nudists. There are beach volleyball and beach football championships, and sometimes there are concerts on the beach.

2. Visit the Canarian Garden

Once you have stayed in any of the hotels of your choice in Gran Canaria, you will be able to visit many places and do all the activities you like.

We recommend a stroll through the beautiful facilities of the Canary Garden, which will enchant you with its flora and fauna. Here you can have a picnic with your partner anywhere in the garden and enjoy the beautiful sunset that the place offers.

3. Dolphin and Whale Watching Cruise

In order to enjoy this cruise you have to book in advance, as it is in high demand. Among the services provided is to pick up passengers at some hotels and accommodations in Gran Canaria.

You and your partner will board a comfortable boat where you will sail out into the Atlantic to see dolphins, whales and other species. You will be able to watch from the deck or through windows under the water, and finally, enjoy a stop for a swim.

4. Jeep excursion in Gran Canaria and camel ride

There are spots on Gran Canaria that are only accessible by four-wheel drive vehicle. Explore paradisiacal parts of the sculpted island on a thrilling tour of Gran Canaria’s sand dunes on a camel.

Enjoy the sun and the scenery in an open-top vehicle, and when you reach a bathing spot, take the opportunity to take a dip. Generally, the companies that offer this excursion include not only the pick-up and drop-off at the hotels, but also a delicious lunch where you can enjoy the local gastronomy. This excursion adds a touch of adventure to your trip with your partner.

5. Viewpoint at Degollada de Becerra

This is one of the most beautiful viewpoints on the island. From here you and your partner can enjoy the view of Roque Nublo, the village of Tejeda or the Teide at any time of the day.

6. Parasailing as a Couple

In Gran Canaria, one of the most adrenaline-pumping activities you can do as a couple is to parachute off a boat at sea. This is undoubtedly a unique experience that you can do with the person you love, with which you can contemplate the beauty of the sea and the island from above.

7. Stargazing

Stargazing as a couple is one of the most romantic activities there is, and even more so if it is in the Canary Islands, whose skies are recognized as being among the best in the world for this activity. From there, as in other Canary Islands, you can see almost all the constellations that have been recognized to date.

In fact, on the island of Gran Canaria there are astronomical viewpoints, rural houses equipped with telescopes and there are also a large number of companies that organize nighttime tours.

As you have been able to appreciate, the island of Gran Canaria has dreamy and romantic places where you can stroll and enjoy various activities with your partner. In addition, you will find numerous hotels and accommodation on the island of Gran Canaria where you can spend a few unforgettable days.