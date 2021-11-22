There are a wide variety of different hair extension brands and products available, which often means that you’ll have plenty of options to choose from. However, it’s important to note that some extensions are better than others – and this should play an essential part in your decision when choosing a particular type to buy.

From the quality of the hair itself to the installation method; there are quite a few things that you’re going to need to consider. To give you a helping hand, we’re going to take a look at some of the safest extensions.

Tape-in extensions

There are some great tape in extensions, and you’re likely to find that they offer quite a few benefits.

Aside from being one of the safest methods of hair extension available, they’re also incredibly fast to install and usually won’t take any longer than an hour (with volume applications sometimes taking as little as 10 minutes to complete). Many consider them to be incredibly comfortable, and good-quality ones can be some of the most natural options available.

You’ll also be glad to hear that they have one of the simplest application methods to learn, which means that finding a hairdresser who can properly apply your extensions shouldn’t be too much of a hassle. Many tape-in extensions are also reusable and can be worn for up to 2 months.

In general, the costs will vary depending on the brand and type, but they’re usually available for a fair price.

What other extensions could you try?

Looking for other safe hair extension methods? Here are a couple of alternatives that you might be interested in considering:

Glue-in extensions – An excellent method for short-term extensions, glue-in options will only usually stay for a few days and are easily removed with an oil solvent. Glue is applied to the base and attached to the hair, and hairpieces are fairly inexpensive. While rather limited and temporary, several advantages come with these, like the fact that you can change your look fast and with little fuss.

Hand-tied extensions – This method is done by sewing multiple rows of hand-tied wefts into attachment points, which will typically use string. Most will find them to be comfortable, natural-looking and lightweight, all of which are great bonuses. In general, these can be a good choice for anyone who has thick or coarse hair, but not generally ideal for women dealing with active hair loss, so it might be worth keeping that in mind.