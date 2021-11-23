Every business needs to have an online presence if they want a chance at success. Consumers use the internet every day to find new products and services, to keep up to date with current affairs, and to follow their favourite brands. While social media is a must, so is having a quality professional website for your company. This can offer your customers information and allow them to purchase your products or services directly from you. If you are a new business owner who is in the process of creating your business website, here are some key things you need to think about if you want to get the best results.

Website Builder or Hire a Web Designer?

There are many great online website builders that you can use for creating your business website with templates that they have set up. This can be a cost-effective option for those who are working with smaller budgets, but there are drawbacks to using these sites. You will be able to do basic design work with these templates and even have eCommerce tools included; however, if you want your site to do something specific, you won’t necessarily be able to do this using these platforms. For a bespoke business website, you will need to hire expert designers like this web design Birmingham firm to get the results you want. This will be more expensive, but it will be worth the cost.

It Must Reflect Your Brand

If your business website doesn’t align with your other branding, this will be incredibly confusing for visitors to your site, not to mention look very unprofessional. You need to make sure that your customers know that they are on the correct website for your business and show them that your company is consistent. Have your business logo and company name on the masthead of your pages, and if you are going to incorporate a colour scheme into your website, this also needs to match the colours of your other branding material.

Quality Content

Another thing to be mindful of when developing your business website is the content you put on it. There should be no spelling or grammatical errors across your site, as this can look sloppy and unprofessional. You should also make sure that any written content on your website is informative but concise. If you are going to use images or videos on your website, they need to be positioned well on the page, and these links must be working. They also need to be appropriate for your business and target audience, so if there is any mature content on your website, make sure you have a warning to visitors and ask for confirmation of age.

Easy to Navigate

Your website also needs to be easy to navigate, so make sure that each page is clearly labelled and these links are working correctly, too. It’s also important to remember that a lot of people use their smartphones to look things up online, and so your website needs to be compatible with phones and tablets as well as computers.

There are other things you will need to do to make sure you’re getting the most out of your business website, but all of the above as essential considerations you need to remember if you’re going to get it right.