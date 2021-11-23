Along with Chemistry and Mathematics, physics is one of the three subjects tested in the JEE Main exam. Physics is often challenging for students preparing for JEE Main when compared to the other two disciplines. However, with thorough preparation, you can easily crack it. When it comes to JEE Physics preparation, there are a few things to keep in mind. Students must be well-versed in the syllabus, especially the crucial chapters, to pass the exam.

Physics in JEE Exam

Physics is a conceptual and principle-based subject that must be visualized and comprehended. Physics is not learned by memorizing principles and notions; rather, it is learned by understanding how to apply them. Numerical problems are another significant component of JEE Main physics. To gain a good grasp of the subject, students must solve as many numerical problems as possible.

In the below article, a detailed guide is given to master Physics for JEE mains.

Understand the Syllabus

The physics syllabus is split into five primary divisions:

Mechanics

Electrostatics and Magnetism

Optics and Modern Physics

Heat and Thermodynamic

Current Electricity and Electromagnetic Induction

Start with NCERTs

To begin Physics for JEE Main, NCERT is the finest book to choose. For Physics, go over the NCERT texts. NCERT books cover every topic on the exam’s syllabus. It was written by some of the world’s most prominent physicists and is written in a very clear and easy-to-understand language. As a result, finish the NCERT books first to brush up on your fundamentals. It is critical to have a firm grasp of the fundamental concepts.

Prepare Timetable

Make a JEE Main preparation schedule. Aside from school hours, set aside at least 4-5 hours per day for JEE Main preparation, with 2 hours dedicated to Physics.

Practice the questions from prior years.

Practicing previous year’s questions will not only familiarize you with the question structure but will also give you an idea of the most commonly questioned areas, allowing you to plan your strategy accordingly.

Concentrate more on scoring topics.

To pass the exam, you must first understand the exam pattern. There are a few topics that score well and are regularly asked in tests.

During revision, prioritize topics like Conservation Laws, Laws of Motion, Work, Power, and Energy, Electrostatics, Electromagnetic Induction, Rotation Motion, Heat and Thermodynamics, Semiconductor, Nuclear Physics, and Radioactivity.

Make Short notes

Make a comprehensive list of all derivations, formulas, and experiments given in your syllabus and put it somewhere you can see it often. Either make it own or get JEE Main Physics Revision Notes PDF. This is critical for speedy exam revision and memorizing/revising key concepts and formulas. At least once a day, look through them.

Increase your speed

The key to passing the exam is keeping accuracy while also retaining speed. Improve your computation speed by using Vedic Math shortcuts and methods. The number of questions you practice directly affects your speed and accuracy.

Work on your analytical abilities.

Your analytical skills develop if you can come up with multiple solutions to the same problem. Keep your mind sharp by solving puzzles and riddles. You will have an advantage over others on the day of the exam if you are quick to understand questions and figure out how they should be answered.

Management of time

It is properly believed that how you handle exam pressure determines your selection. It is critical to prepare oneself for the big day. It takes practice to solve problems quickly and accurately while allocating adequate time to each segment.

As a result, make sure you do plenty of full-length mocks based on the newest JEE Main 2020 pattern. Give the mocks in the same amount of time as the real exam. It will train your brain to work efficiently under time constraints.

Numerical Problem-Solving in Physics for JEE Main

Always start with easy questions and work your way up to the more challenging ones. First, read the numerical a couple of times to be sure you understand what’s being said and what’s being asked. Make a list of all of the information and values in the query. Make a note of the question’s main point. If the numerical values are different, convert them all to the same SI units. Make use of the formula that must be used to obtain the answers. Before arriving at the ultimate solution, the question may require the application of a sequence of formulas. Always double-check the numerical numbers; even a minor error can cause the answer to be incorrect. To develop confidence, practice as many questions as possible.

Mock Test

During the last days, it’s critical to attempt full-length mocks and practice often. Not only is practice vital, but so is correcting errors by keeping an error log. It will assist you in identifying and correcting common errors/mistakes, as well as strengthening your weak areas.

Revision

Without revision, all your studying will become a waste if you can’t recall the exam. Make a good plan for the exam that also includes regular revision. The more you revise more you remember. Make short notes or flashcards to revise just before the exams.

For IIT JEE Physics, there are a few simple yet crucial chapters.

Atomic Structure in Modern Physics

Properties of Matter and Fluid Mechanics

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current

Circular Motion

Rotational Motion

Electrostatics

Laws of Thermodynamics

Current Electricity

Ray Optics

Classical Magnetism and Magnetic Properties of Matter

Newton’s Laws of Motion

Center of Mass and Momentum Conservation (Collision)

Motion in Two Dimension and Projectile Motion

Best Physics Books for IIT JEE

The following are the finest physics books that will assist you in your IIT JEE preparation:

HC Verma – Concepts of Physics (Part I) and Concepts of physics (Part II)

IIT JEE Physics – DC Pandey

Problems in General Physics – I.E. Irodov

Physics for IIT-JEE- Resnick, Halliday, Walker.

Problems in Physics- S.S. Krotov

Physics in JEE Exam is tough but if proper strategy and materials are followed then you can crack it with enough hard work and dedication. Make a plan, complete the NCERTs, practice mocks, and revise regularly, that’s all you need.