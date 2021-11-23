In Class 11, students who want to pursue medicine have to study Biology which is the most important subject to become a doctor. Students who aspire to become doctors have to understand every chapter of class 11 Biology to score high marks in the competitive exam. Students have to read every chapter carefully to understand the concepts given in the class 11th Biology NCERT book. Regular practice and hard work can help students to achieve their aim in life.

Students will find questions at the end of each chapter in the NCERT book.

Class 11th Biology NCERT Book contains all information related to the different chapters.

It is very easy for the students to download the NCERT solutions for class 11 biology for free from the internet. They can save the PDF document on their computers and can refer to the solutions when they need to prepare for the exam. NCERT Solutions can help students to clear their doubts easily. The solutions available on the internet for class 11 Biology are prepared using easy and simple methods which makes it easier for the students to memorize the answers. The solutions can also help students to write the correct answers to the questions asked in the exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 11 Biology can also help students to know the format and type of questions asked in the exam. They can prepare for the exams using the solutions to score high marks. Students can also make short notes using the solutions for a final revision during the exams. All the NCERT solutions for class 11 biology available on the internet are prepared by professional and educated teachers who have experience of many years. They understand the difficulties of the students and prepare the solutions by keeping in mind the difficulties of the students. They try to give answers in a simple language so that students can easily memorize the solutions for their final exams. If students face any difficulty in understanding any concept or topic or any chapter of class 11 Biology then they can immediately refer to the NCERT solutions for the same chapter.

The NCERT Solutions for class 11 Biology are available in a stepwise manner. The solutions are available for every chapter in order so that it is not difficult to find the answers for any particular chapter. NCERT solutions also help students to learn important definitions in simple language. They can easily remember important definitions using the solutions.

Class 11 Biology is divided into two parts: Zoology and Botany. Zoology refers to the study of animals and Botany refers to the study of plants.

Distribution of marks and chapters covered in the NCERT solutions for class 11 Biology

In the final exams, students will get a paper carrying 70 marks. There are a total of five units. Each unit has a different weightage of marks. The first unit holds 7 marks, second unit 11 marks, third unit 15 marks, fourth unit 17 marks, and fifth unit 20 marks.

This can help students to prepare for the exam depending on the weightage of marks given for each unit. Students can lay more stress on the chapters that carry more weightage of marks in the exam. They can understand the concepts of difficult chapters from the NCERT solutions for class 11 Biology.

Each unit has a different number of chapters. In all, there are 22 chapters in class 11 Biology.

The first chapter is The Living World that gives general information to the students about living organisms.

The second chapter is about Biological Classification that is based on the classification of living organisms into different groups.

The third chapter gives detailed information about the plants and their classification.

The fourth chapter is about the Animal kingdom and the classification of animals into different groups.

In the fifth chapter, students will learn about the morphology of flowering plants.

The sixth chapter is about the anatomy of flowering plants and students will learn about the structure of flowers in this chapter.

The seventh chapter is about the structural organization in Animals and students will learn about the organization of animals according to their body structure.

In chapter eight, students will study the basic unit of life that is the cell.

The ninth chapter is about biomolecules and students will study different biomolecules.

Chapter ten is about cell cycle and cell division and students will study cell division in detail.

Chapter eleven is about transport in plants that helps students to learn the process of transporting substances in plants.

Chapter twelve is about mineral nutrition that will help students to learn about minerals.

Chapter thirteen is about photosynthesis in higher plants which helps students to get knowledge about the process of photosynthesis.

Chapter fourteen is based on respiration in plants that will help students to learn the process of respiration in plants.

In the fifteenth chapter, students will study plant growth and development using the NCERT Solutions of class 11 Biology.

In the sixteenth chapter, students will study digestion and absorption in animals.

Chapter seventeen will help students to learn the breathing process and exchange of gases in animals. They can download NCERT solutions for this chapter to understand the process.

Chapter eighteen is about body fluids and circulation that will help students to learn about the circulatory system in animals.

In the nineteenth chapter, students will study the excretory products and how they are eliminated out of the body in animals.

In chapter twenty, students will get information about locomotion and movement in different animals. They can understand the chapter using the NCERT solutions for class 11 biology.

Chapter twenty-one is based on neural control and coordination that will help students to learn about the nervous system in animals.