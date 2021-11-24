A closer look at the current worldwide use of computer operating systems has revealed that Google’s Android operating system has become the most widely used, with more than 1.6 billion active users. Currently, Microsoft Windows, a dominant choice, has seen its users increase significantly in recent years, with an average of 1.5 billion active users.

The use of these operating systems has brought about the development of workflow management systems to help remote workers, and in-office employees structure and organize their daily tasks more efficiently. People are breaking away from Microsoft and Google tools – or in some cases, find tools that can integrate with these software giants easily to provide an enhanced experience. The Monday.com productivity app is just one such example.

In 2020, in the height of the pandemic, remote working became more apparent for nearly every employee in a wide range of sectors. Now, more than 18 months since the start of the pandemic, remote work has become a more sustainable and financially beneficial choice for many businesses – allowing employees more flexibility in their daily work routine. To assist with the growing demand of remote teams, and employees, workflow management systems have been specifically curated to optimize and automate the workflow structures. Monday.com, a leading project management tool has caused some ripples throughout the world, you can read more about the tool here, where The Digital Project Manager provides a perfect explanation of why Monday.com is potentially a good option. See our contribution below for a brief overview:

Workflow Management Systems

As mentioned, these systems have been specifically designed to assist with project and group management for both in-office and remote workers. Monday.com, alongside Freedcamp, JIRA, Basecamp, and Bitrix24 is one of many workflow management systems currently being used around the world. So what makes Monday.com so popular, and how can it be beneficial towards project management.

Best Workflow Management Software:

How does Monday.com work?

For it to be more flexible, and offer a set of useful features, the platform has integrated workspaces that can accommodate teams with texts, timelines, numbers, tags, boards, team viewers, and user-friendly columns that can house different sets of data types.

Improved productivity and structured project management, Monday.com incorporates a host of digital aspects that offers employers and employees a platform whereby they can access agile software development, CRM, sales, and a variety of other case-specific tools.

Positive Versus Negative

Like many other management tools, Monday.com has a range of pros and cons, which might hinder it to be the most suitable choice for some. Here’s a look at the best and not-so-great aspects of the platform.

Pros:

Well-integrated digital systems

User-friendly

Automated tools and guidance features

Hosts a variety of online resources

Cons:

The pricing structure may be unattractive to some

Certain features are only available for paid subscriptions

Some tasks and features will only become automated if paid for

Who is Monday.com for?

The workflow and layout of the platform have been designed with nearly every type of employee in mind, focusing on bringing collaboration and organization closer to the workplace – even for remote teams.

Other platforms, such as JIRA, Trello, and Producteev among others have become a simple and affordable solution for companies. Although these platforms may offer free subscription plans – features may still be limited. Monday.com has been designed to offer a solution-based product that incorporates advanced software capabilities.

Overall, it’s been noted that the platform has been thought to be more focused on creative and artists individuals, as it offers a more streamlined experience for businesses in these industries.

Best features offered by Monday.com

Some features stand out above the rest, and as already mentioned, the whole platform makes use of advanced digital software to enhance the performance of the user.

Here’s a look at the best features:

24/7 customer support

Third-party app integration

Automation

These features have made the platform a more popular choice against others, as the third-party integration allows users to connect additional management tools and apps.

Final Thoughts

Workflow management systems like Monday.com have become an integral part of a business with remote teams across the world. It allows teams to track and monitor their process but also ensures improved organizational features. Overall, the platform has become a popular choice among a variety of industry-leading companies, but its pricing structure can mitigate some to find more affordable options. An advanced platform that puts the user in control of their digital workflow.