This year 2021, global IT investment is estimated to reach roughly 4.2 trillion US dollars, representing a 9.5 percent rise over 2020. Spending on the Future of Work (FoW) is expected to reach $656 billion in 2021 globally. This represents a 17.4 percent increase over 2020. FoW refers to flexible and hybrid work settings, as well as new work models that enable human-machine collaboration.

Using digital tools in the workplace has proven to be very advantageous. In the current state businesses are experiencing, incorporating digital tools and apps has become more of a necessity than a luxury.

monday.com and Smartsheet are project management tools that may be used to manage a portfolio, resources, and tasks. monday.com and Smartsheet can be accessed via a web browser or by downloading the mobile app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. Users of monday.com and Smartsheet can add third-party apps and programs to the software’s extensive list of productivity tools. But which app is the better option?

Below we will compare monday vs Smartsheet to find out what sets them apart:

monday.com

monday.com is a SaaS project management and collaboration application that may assist users manage several clients and projects at the same time. This project management application helps users enhance productivity by allowing them to better manage tasks, track dependencies, and manage their visual calendars. Users may link third-party apps like Asana, Slack, Jira, and HubSpot CRM with its vast range of inbuilt features to ensure that they have all the tools they need to be productive. monday.com offers a free subscription for up to two users with some limits in terms of features.

All subscribers to monday.com can attend free live webinars to learn how to get the most out of their software. This service is only available to Smartsheet enterprise subscribers and is not available to other plans. monday.com provides a social media management system that allows users to maintain their social network accounts without having to leave the system; Smartsheet users must use a separate app to do so.

monday.com offers a panic mode that allows users to lock down their entire account in order to protect data and sensitive information if their account is hacked, whereas Smartsheet does not. Members can choose the roles and access levels of the users they’re inviting to a team on monday.com, but users on Smartsheet can only adjust account permissions after a new user has joined. Monday.com allows users to change their working status so that other users can see what they’re up to. monday.com has the option of working from home, being sick, spending time with family, taking a break, working outside, or not being disturbed. This feature is not available in Smartsheet.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet is a work and project management system that can automate workflows, manage calendars, organize projects, and store and manage client data securely. Smartsheet can be used by businesses to build workspaces where team members can plan, execute, and evaluate projects, as well as reflect on their performance using a sophisticated reporting suite. Users of Smartsheet may connect their entire tech stack by integrating programs like Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Teams, Google Drive, Slack, and Asana.

Unlimited users can update sheets and view dashboards and reports with a Smartsheet business or enterprise account. Monday.com’s plans only allow an unlimited number of visitors to view but not edit sheets. Smartsheet provides free read-only users with the ability to view or change sheets, reports, and dashboards. Smartsheet offers more configurable notification options, such as email, mobile push, chat applications, and approval requests, whereas Monday.com simply offers email and push notification customization.

The EMR/EHR function in Smartsheet offers users a central spot to keep patient information, a list of prescriptions, and test results in order to ensure that a patient receives ongoing medical care. They also meet HIPAA, GxP, CCPA, and GDPR requirements. Smartsheet offers instructor-led training as a plan add-on so that users can get specialized help with onboarding and understanding the unfamiliar elements of Smartsheet.

The Verdict

