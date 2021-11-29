If you want to try investing in crypto in Australia, it is crucial to find a platform, which will perfectly meet the peculiarities of this country. Obviously, such a search can take many hours, that is why we decided to deal with all the hard work for you. Below, you will find a list of reliable services that will perfectly suit the needs of any Australian trader.

As you probably heard, cryptocurrency is fully legalized in this country. Sure, today, it is still not as commonly used as Australian dollars, but you can safely utilize coins, for example, Bitcoin, for paying your bills at numerous hotels, spas, clinics, restaurants, shops, etc. Thus, by buying crypto, you do not obligatorily need to pile it up, instead, you can use it to cover your daily expenses.

To start with, let us have a few words about the criteria we based our choice on:

· accessibility to Australian citizens;

· operation within the local laws ― certification by ASIC;

· accepting deposits in Australian dollars;

· selection of coins;

· functionality;

· fees and commissions.

Now, let us move to the top list of services for purchasing crypto. As you can see, we decided to specify the major advantages of every source for you as well:

1. Binance ― the best crypto exchange Australia by all criteria;

2. Coinbase ― a wide variety of coins and extremely comfortable terms for beginners;

3. CoinSpot ― fast withdrawals, security, crypto insurance;

4. Paxful ― a highly intuitive interface, support of AUD, live chats with other traders;

5. ByBit ― an optimal choice for trading crypto futures and options;

6. Swyftx ― extremely low instant trading fees, hundreds of available altcoins, risk-free demo trading;

7. eToro ― a perfect platform for copy trading and following signals;

8. BitMex ― increased liquidity, global availability, excellent users’ support;

9. Huobi Global ― support of multiple trading platforms, as well as leverage and margin trading;

10. Kraken ― access to a huge selection of altcoins, stakes, futures, margins along with advanced security protocols;

11. Currency.com ― negative balance protection, a wide diversity of assets, easy-to-use charts;

12. CryptoHopper ― automated crypto trading, user-friendly trading bots, advanced analysis instruments.

In the end, we want to highlight that you can safely pick any source from the list above, all of them offer a safe, comfortable, and functional environment for traders. So, decide what features and assets you are mainly interested in and make a properly-calculated choice.