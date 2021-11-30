When you think of accountants, you might just think about them sorting out your tax forms and your books, but realistically, there is actually a lot more an accountant can do for you.

If you are interested in what your money is going to when you pay your accountant, then read this list to find out the real value you are getting!

Get Help with Your Business Strategy

Did you know an accountant can give you advice on your business strategy to make sure you are making the most out of your company?

Not only do accountants know the ins and outs of how businesses work, but using that knowledge they can help you figure out what is important and give you guidance on how to achieve success with your goals.

Accountants will also be able to monitor this progress and set up key performance indicators (KPI’s), so you can see for yourself the path ahead of you, what is working, and what needs to be changed.

Overhaul Your Cash Flow

A good accountant will be a money wizard and will be able to spot if you are going wrong anywhere in your cash flow from a mile away.

You might find you are running out of money just at the point you need it the most, which can be a disaster if you have staff or suppliers to pay, so this needs to be a priority in getting sorted so your business can run more smoothly. Cash flow problems can really break a business, even if the money is technically there, so getting some advice from your accountant can overhaul everything and put you back on even ground.

Manage Any Debt

Debt is common for plenty of businesses, as many have huge outlays that people do not just have the spare cash kicking around for. This means a loan is usually taken out, which automatically begins a string of debt. Debt can be very manageable if you know what you are doing, but if that is something you do not feel confident in, it might be worth handing it over to your accountant instead. This is something many will be proficient in, and you can free up your time to tend to your business while your accountant can refinance, negotiate flexibility with repayments, and even sort out lower interest rates.

Sort Out A Budget

All businesses need a budget if they want to make sure they are not overspending, can afford the essentials, and of course, make a profit. Going in blindly is nothing short of a disaster for any business, and using your accountant to help you set up a budget that is ideal for your business might be much savvier than trying to do it yourself. Even if you feel confident that you have a good budget plan in place, run it through with your accountant to make sure you are not missing anything and that there is not a better way. That is what they are there for!