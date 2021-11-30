You may come across unexpected data loss issues due to several reasons including system error, storage devices corruption, improper operations, etc. To recover deleted files or lost data, one of the most effective way is using a professional data recovery software. One such software is the Stellar Windows Data Recovery Software. It is a reliable and award-winning tool, which allows you recover data from any storage media. It is an easy-to-use DIY tool with an intuitive interface for a smooth data recovery process. Made in India, it is a 100% secure and certified software, which can be easily run on Windows and Mac OS platforms.

Here, in this blog we will discuss why Stellar Data Recovery for Windows is the best software when it comes at recovering your lost or deleted data. Along with that, we will talk about the system requirements that you must fulfill to install the software with its advanced features and effortless functionality.

Minimum System Requirements

Every software needs to fulfill certain set of system requirement to install and run the software. Here, we have mentioned the system requirement for Stellar Windows Data Recovery Software:

Processor Intel Compatible (x86, x64) Operating System Windows 10, 8.1, 8, & 7 Memory 4 GB Minimum (8 GB Recommended) Hard Disk 250 MB for Installing Files

Technical Specifications

Version 11.0 Release Date August, 2021 License Usage Can use only on a single system Edition Free, Standard, Professional Premium, Technician Language Supported English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese

What Features Can You Avail With Stellar Windows Data Recovery Software?

Below we have listed some of the advanced features that make Stellar Data Recovery the best data recovery tool for Windows. Let us explore some:

A Complete Data Recovery Solution

Stellar Windows Data Recovery Software offers data recovery from all types of storage media. It supports unlimited file types and formats. It can recover data, such as documents, files, PDFs, PPTs, emails, photos, audio files, and videos from multiple devices, like HDD, SSD, Tape drive, RAW drive, pen drive, SD card, CD/DVD, etc.

Data Recovery from Encrypted and Formatted Drive

The software also supports data recovery from BitLocker-encrypted drives. It can also salvage data from formatted, hidden, deleted, or lost partitions. Moreover, it is also capable of retrieving data from corrupt drive partition.

Retrieves Data from RAW Drive

The software also allows you to recover data from a RAW drive, before formatting the data. You need to format the RAW drive to make it reusable again. The software offers a Deep Scan feature that thoroughly scans the drive, read each sector of the drive, and search every bit of data based on file signature.

Rescues Data from 4K Hard Drives

Stellar Data Recovery software allows you recover data from 4K drives with large-sized sectors. It can easily scan and recover the data from the storage sectors of 4096 bytes. Besides, it supports data recovery from all types and models of 4K drives, formatted with FAT32, ExFAT, or NTFS file system.

Software with Dual Monitor Support

The latest version (v10.0) of Stellar Windows Data Recovery Software comes with dual monitor support that empowers you to focus on other tasks while the software runs in the background. You do not need to minimize or toggle the window screens. The tool offers a simplified DIY experience while you can handle multiple tasks at one go.

Offers an Enhanced File Preview Feature

The software displays an augmented preview of the recoverable files, such as Office documents, ZIP/RAR files, videos, images, music files, etc. The preview results are categorized in Tree View, File Type, and Deleted List formats to optimize your preview experience. In addition, it helps you verify the recoverable files before saving them.

Facilitates Deep Scan

Depending on the file signatures, you can search the required files using the Deep Scan feature that this software offers. It reads every sector on the drive and helps you recover every bit of data, even from severely corrupt storage media.

Save Scan and Resume Recovery Later

Stellar Windows Data Recovery Software allows you to pause the scan process in the middle and save the scan information in DAT file format. You can upload that DAT file and resume data recovery any time later. It in turn, saves a lot of your time that goes in scanning the storage media again.

Recovery of Specific Files by File Name and Type

The software allows you to recover a specific file using its name or file type. For example, if you want to recover a PPT file with the name “Corporate Sector”, you can use its file name or type (PPT) for recovery. You can leverage this feature in all paid editions of the software. Besides, you can also save the recovered file to a different location to keep it secure from getting damaged again.

Note: By now, you would have got a clarity on how Stellar Windows Data Recovery software helps you recover corrupt data seamlessly from any storage media. If confused, you can try out its free version of the Windows Data recovery software. It even also allows you recover up to 1 GB data without paying a single penny. When sure, upgrade to either its 1-month or the 1-year plan depending on your need

Here is how Stellar Windows data recovery software works

Here, we have mentioned all the steps by following which you can recover the lost data using the Professional edition of the software.

Download, install, and launch the Stellar Data Recovery for Windows software.

From the main interface, “Select What to Recover”, check on “All Data”. If you want to recover any specific file type, choose your file type from the options mentioned on the screen. Then, click on “Next”.

From the “Recover From” screen, choose the location from where you want to recover the data. If you know the exact location, select “choose location”. You can choose the connected drive volume if you are not certain about the location on a particular drive. Click on “Scan”.

Note: You can also enable the “Deep Scan” option at the bottom-left corner of the wizard. It will comprehensively scan the storage media based on file signature.

It will begin the scanning process.

Once the scanning process completes, the recoverable files are listed in Tree View, File Type, or Deleted List format.

Once you expand the Tree View (recommended), the recoverable files are listed in the right pane of the software window. Click on any file to see the Preview.

Select the files you want to recover and click on “Recover”.

A dialog box will appear, asking for the destination to save the recovered files. Click on “Browse” to choose your desired location.

Finally, click on “Start Saving” to save the recovered files.

Summing It Up

By now, you would have understood that Stellar Windows Data Recovery is a credible data recovery software for Windows 11 Operating System. Whether you talk about its advanced features, easy functionality, user-friendly interface, and round the clock available technical support, all of them make it stand out from the other competitors. You can rely on this software to recover deleted or lost data from any storage media. It supports up to 100% data recovery outcomes in all data loss scenarios. Briefly, the Stellar Windows Data Recovery Software is worth the investment.