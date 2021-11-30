Seeds Education offers a comprehensive selection of publishing services, operating branches in several locations worldwide. The company and all of its subsidiaries are deeply committed to promoting educational and academic excellence, providing a vast array of publishing services to clients all over the world.

Seeds Education is a group of companies incorporating several subsidiaries, including:

Garnet Education

Garnet Publishing

AllPrints

GEO Projects

Seeds Schools

International Press

In the Middle East, Seeds Education’s Lebanon-based arm delivers an expansive variety of educational textbooks, e-learning and audio-visual materials, supporting learning across the Arab World. All materials are informed by specialist authors, educational consultants and contributors, reflecting Seeds Education’s commitment to delivering the highest quality materials and promoting effective, meaningful educational achievement.

Karim Tahseen Al-Khayat is Seeds Education’s Chief Executive Officer. Having studied Business Administration at the American University of Beirut, he subsequently participated in the Owner/President Management Program at Harvard Business School.

One arm of Seeds Education focuses on publications in the Arabic language. This branch of the organisation prides itself on providing high quality products and services encompassing a wide range of genres and topics, including economics, history, law, politics, medicine, literature, the arts, cooking and social sciences, in addition to dictionaries, children’s books, Islamic studies, self-help materials and general knowledge.

Seeds Education also provides translation services. Boasting a team of recognised experts – led by CEO Karim Tahseen Khayyat, who benefits from a wealth of experience of the publishing industry – the company has translated public works from some of the world’s most celebrated authors into the Arabic language.

Seeds Education’s UK publishing branch specialises in academic and trade books, with a particular focus on the Middle East. This branch of the organisation publishes in the fields of art, architecture, travel, cookery and fiction, as well as publishing materials relating to the history, heritage and culture of the Middle East.

Academic books printed by Seeds Education and its subsidiaries in the English language are devoted to the study of the Middle East. All authors are esteemed academic experts from around the world, with strong links to world-leading universities in the USA, the UK and Europe.

Seeds Education’s UK-based offices are also industry leaders in the creation and publication of English language teaching books and related materials. The company has earned a global reputation for delivering superb English academic materials, cleverly combining academic skills with essential study, language and life skills.

In addition to creating new content, Seeds Education and its subsidiaries are leading experts in the efficient and effective creation of customised content, specifically adapted to the requirements of Ministries and other institutions, their students and their course requirements. Seeds Education consistently outclasses other educational publishers in this respect, prioritising responsiveness and flexibility to accommodate and address its clients’ needs and requests immediately.

Providing a comprehensive range of end-to-end services, Seeds Education works closely with Ministries of Education and educational institutions, delivering high quality materials that perfectly meet the needs of schools and other learning institutions.

The company works closely with clients from the outset to establish their specific needs and identify how they can best be addressed. Seeds Education’s panel of experts then starts working on content creation. Throughout all stages of the content development process, Seeds Education invites consultation from the Ministries, schools and colleges involved, incorporating any requirements and suggestions that will further enhance the material.

Benefitting from the expertise of an experienced and qualified team, with many members having amassed more than 20 years of experience in the educational publishing industry, Seeds Education integrates skilled application of up-to-date methodology with outstanding content and high-quality design, ensuring that all of its English language teaching products comprehensively meet the needs of 21st century students and teachers everywhere.