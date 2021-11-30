If you are looking for a unique engagement ring, consider one a Moissanite stone. While Moissanite rings have been around for less than twenty years, they have quickly become the preferred choice of engaged couples. You can get more information from https://www.moissaniteco.com to help you understand more about Moissanite and its allied products.

There is a reason why Moissanite engagement rings are a popular choice for many dating couples. Moissanite has brilliance, fire and sparkle unlike any other gemstone with almost double the refractive index of diamonds. This is because Moissanite rings are affordable, easily available and come in many shapes, sizes and colors and much more.

Choosing Moissanite over other gems

The following are three of the most common reasons people select Moissanite engagement rings over other types of rings:

Moissanite is beautiful! Natural Moissanite are unbelievably brilliant, giving a fire-like sparkle. Manufacturers cut it to highlight their unique brilliance and fire, which you will not find in other gemstones. Moissanite manufacturers recreate this same effect by precisely cutting and polishing each stone giving it a look that is unsurpassed by other gems.

The brilliance of Moissanite is amazing. The cut of the stone is just as important as its quality. The Moissanite cut stones are high quality because they are precision cut under high magnification. Manufacturers do this to maximize the reflection of light through the pavilion (bottom half) of the stone. This results in far more brilliance than lower-quality diamonds.

Moissanite are eco-friendly. The process used to create moissanite in the lab requires a small amount of carbon from the earth. This is opposed to mining, which destroys the environment and harms wildlife.

Moissanite is more affordable than diamonds. For the cost of one 1-carat diamond weight engagement ring, you can purchase several Moissanite rings of similar or better quality. This is so because Moissanite is much more available than in the past.

Moissanite is available in every color of the rainbow. Because they are lab created, Moissanite can mimic any other stone out there. Such stones include white diamond engagement rings, tanzanite rings, Alexandrite rings, emerald rings, blue topaz rings and many others!

Moissanite rings are durable. One of the biggest concerns people have with diamonds is that they can chip and scratch easily. While this is true of lower-quality diamonds, it is not true of Moissanite. This is so because manufacturers create them under intense heat and pressure. This toughness stands for Moissanite such as the ones you will find in many jewelry stores.

Moissanite have been around for decades. Therefore, they are proven of their quality and use in jewelry making. They are one of the most durable stones, comparable to diamonds. Even most jewelers will say that the stone is virtually impossible to scratch, and even most diamond testers will not reveal a moissanite’s identity.

There is no doubt that Moissanite is incredibly durable. The fact that you do not need to cut it from a larger stone means there is no risk of damage during the cutting process. Therefore, their durability gives them an advantage over other stones such as rubies and sapphires.

Moissanite rings are environmentally friendly. Unlike diamonds, Moissanite are lab-grown. This means that manufacturers cannot taint them with chemicals or natural pollutants, making them an eco-friendly choice.

You can find Moissanite engagement rings in all sorts of designs. From antique to modern, solitaire to halo, there is a design for everyone. In addition, since they come in a variety of carats, ranging from 1 carat up to 2.5 carats, you can find a Moissanite engagement ring that fits your style and your budget.

Moissanite is lighter than diamond. This makes it a great substitute for those who cannot wear heavy rings.

Final Thoughts

Choose Moissanite for your engagement ring. The diamonds are forever, but the earth is not. Treat her to a Moissanite engagement ring and give back to Mother Earth at the same time! Most importantly, a Moissanite engagement ring is more affordable than a diamond engagement ring. Therefore, it will make your dreams of wearing a big rock on your finger come true. With such an impressive list of pros, you really should consider Moissanite over diamonds.