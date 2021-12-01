As the world is starting to open up its borders once again more of us are starting to travel especially if it’s for vital business trips. If you have taken a business trip then you will know that getting from one place to another isn’t as easy as it seems.

In larger cities, you often have to catch tubes, busses, trains and on top of that, you have to walk to your final destination too. Some business people also travel via taxi but waiting around the taxi rank is often a waste of time too.

In this article, we will take a look at the benefits of hiring a private taxi and how it can cut down on stress and make your business travel more enjoyable.

Benefits of hiring a private taxi

For a long time, a private taxi was thought of as just a more expensive version of a taxi and while sometimes this may be the case, it isn’t always. Companies such as Airport Transfers run and compare all of the latest taxi fares from your pickup to destination and provide the cheapest fairs back to you. The price on this is often the same price as a normal taxi with all of the added benefits.

Travelling via taxi is all about convenience. A private taxi is often more convenient as there isn’t any downtime and often the taxi driver is the one waiting for you.

Traditional taxis can also pick others up on the way if they are doing a busy run in places like London. Not only is this inconvenient to you but with Covid being around it also isn’t the safest option. Covid restrictions have cut down on taxi sharing but it still happens.

Private taxis are also comfier and if you have a long journey to the airport or hotel then hiring an executive type car such as a Mercedes, BMW or Audi will make your journey that more enjoyable. These cars are more equipped for business usage too and if you have to work while you travel at least you will have more room to do so in an executive type car rather than a minicab.

Private taxis are also available at all times of the day, for example, let’s say you travel to London for business and want to get to the city centre, in the middle of the day it’s easy enough to do so via the tube stations, however when these stop it can make your business travels more difficult. If you are travelling late at night you may also want to think about your safety.

Travelling during the later hours will make you more susceptible to being robbed. Especially in bigger cities such as London. Using a private taxi you are going to be safer as you can walk straight from the arrivals terminal to your driver who will be waiting outside for you. Getting in normal taxis or Uber taxis can be dangerous too as you never know who’s driving you. Hiring a private taxi firm on the other hand you are a little bit safer as if you hire a company that has good feedback then the drivers will have been vetted for your safety.

Private taxi drivers are often trained in hospitality and offer a better service overall. They often know better routes and hidden gems that you should visit too. The main advantage of a private taxi is that they aren’t trying to rush you like other drivers because their business model is different so even though they will get you to your location on time, they won’t be rushing and driving unprofessionally to do so.

Should you hire a private taxi when travelling for business?

Private taxis are more affordable than you may think, however, if you compare it to public transport it’s not as cheap. Public transport is cheaper but lacks the convenience of a private taxi. With that in mind, it will help you to make your decision.

When travelling for business, if you know you have a long meeting or long journey ahead it may make sense to use a private taxi. However, if you are travelling and you don’t have a meeting on the same day and you arrive in the day then it may make sense to get public transport.

One of the biggest reasons you would use one method over the other would be dependant on your budget. If you have a budget for a private taxi then chances are you are going to choose this method every time.

Private taxis for business travel conclusion

We hope you now have a better understanding of why you would use a private taxi rather than public transport. As you can see the main benefits of hiring a private taxi is comfort and convenience. If you would like to book a private taxi for a business trip you are taking be sure to do your research beforehand. Some companies have better prices than others while having better reviews too.