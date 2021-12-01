During the winter months, everyone starts reaching for their woolly jumpers, oversized cardigans, and thick socks to help fight off the chill. While wrapping up in a coat and scarf can help you feel cosy outside, when you’re at home, you don’t expect to feel the same bitterness in the air. Your central heating system can do a lot to help keep you warm during winter, but some houses are better insulated than others. If you live in a house that takes a long time to warm up but drops temperature quickly too, here are some tips to help you stay warm without having the heating on constantly.

Wear Layers

While you might not want to sit there in your coat and hat, wearing more layers while you’re indoors can help you stay warm and retain body heat. You can get thermal underwear that will certainly help you feel cosy even in a cold house, and thick jumpers over a long-sleeved top will be effective too. Wear socks and invest in a quality pair of slippers so that you don’t find yourself shivering at home.

Get a Portable Heater

Having your heating on in the house during all hours of the day will quickly spike your monthly bills, and with prices being raised recently, this is the last thing that you need! If you are reluctant to have the heating on through the entire house but as still feeling uncomfortable due to the cold, consider getting a portable heater instead. While these will still use energy, they won’t use as much as running your full heating system. Just use it in the room that you are sitting in to help you keep warm. You can even search for heat for hire if you only need one temporarily.

Use the Fireplace

Not all homes will be equipped with a functioning fireplace, but if you do have one, then make the most of it. It will heat any room quickly, and you might even find yourself needing to crack a door open to reach a comfortable temperature! This is another excellent solution if you don’t want to have your home’s full central heating running but would like to feel cosy in your living room, dining room, bedroom, or wherever your fireplace is located.

Hot Food and Beverages

There is nothing more comforting than a cup of tea or hot chocolate on a cold winter’s evening. Casseroles, stews, and soups also make excellent autumn/winter comforts and can help to warm you up. If you want to feel warmer in a cool house, make yourself a hot drink, or warming meal as this can help you to fight the chill and enjoy a tasty treat at the same time.

Quilts and Blankets

Finally, just like wearing extra layers of clothing can help to keep you warm, so can putting on an extra quilt or blanket when you get into bed. It will be much easier to drift off to sleep if you are at a comfortable temperature, so this is a must if you find your house is draughty or cold during the winter months.

If your house is cold, you should look at improving the insulation as a long-term solution to this issue; however, if you don’t currently have the budget for this and are looking for quick ways to stay warm in your cold house, use the tips above and see how much of a difference they can make.