Spain is a safe bet for a peaceful vacation, with beautiful Mediterranean weather, world-class food, and a nationwide mandate to snooze the afternoon away. But, in between being sunburned on the beach, eating fresh seafood, and alternating between siesta and fiesta, there’s a plethora of culture to discover and a bucket list to complete in Spain.

Everyone will have a somewhat different bucket list to reflect their own unique sense of pleasure. The great news is that Spain truly provides something for everyone, regardless of your hobbies. Do you enjoy architecture? Spain is home to several of the world’s most stunning structures and monuments. Are you more into amusement parks? Or how about museums? Or perhaps natural scenery? You’re guaranteed to have a great time in Spain. This is the ultimate Spain bucket list, including everything from world-famous mountain scenery to weird Surrealist museums.

See a flamenco show.

One of the essential things you should do in Spain catches a flamenco show in Seville. It is a rich cultural experience that you will never forget. Flamenco is a traditional style of Spanish folk music that dates back to 50 years, including dancing, guitar playing and hand clapping. In cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Granada and many more, you can catch a flamenco show every night. Don’t miss out on this chance of screaming “ole!” with the locals in Spain’s Streets.

2. Eat Paella

One thing that you shouldn’t miss when visiting Spain is eating Paella. It is a Valencian Rice dish that is extremely popular. It is also sometimes even mistaken as the national dish of Spain. Although it is not. There are different types of Paella, but the traditional one is made with grain rice, green beans and different meats like chicken, rabbit or duck. This dish will always have its taste lingering on your tongue. Be sure to ask around the locals for the best paella place because no one knows their Paella better than the Valencian locals.

3. Experience La Tomatina:

Spain is famous for its crazy festivals. If you visit Spain, be sure to experience the infamous la Tomatina. It is a food fight festival that is held every year in the Valencian town of Sunol. The participants in this festival throw tomatoes at each other. Trucks of tomatoes are dumped over the people waiting. This festival dates back to 1944 and is the primary source of attraction for people around the world. The Spanish People go all out to have fun. The masses party the whole night in the street, awaiting the tomato fights the following day. You surely will never forget this one in a kind experience ever in your life.

4. Eat at the world’s oldest restaurant:

When in Spain, make sure that you don’t miss out on the opportunity to eat in the world’s oldest restaurant Sobrino de Botín. It is located in Madrid’s centre and dates back to 1725. Famous people like Mozart and Clint Eastwood used to eat here. It is said that the flame in the oven of this restaurant has been burning since the time they opened. If you ever eat here, make sure to try their signature dish, whole aromatics stuffed suckling pig doused with white wine and crisped in a wood-burning oven.

5. Visit Museo del Prado

Another place you must visit in Spain is the national art museum, The Prado Museum (or Museo Nacional del Prado located in central Madrid. The museum has a lot of fantastic art pieces that reflect the history of Spain. Some of the amazing pieces that you must see upon your visit to the museum are Goya’s 14 Black Paintings, Caravaggio’s David with Head of Goliath, and Bosch’s Garden of Earthly Delights.

6. Go Skydiving in Empuriabrava

Spain is the land for adventure junkies. It has so many beautiful experiences to offer.

Another exciting thing you can do in Spain is skydiving. Although Seville is the place that offers the best weather for sports in Europe, if you want to head for the experience of real thrill, then Empuriabrava is your place.

Final thoughts:

Spain is a land filled with exciting places and experiences. This list is just a start; upon your visit, you’d find much more stuff to do in this rich and diverse country. Life is all about having unique and joyful experiences, so if you plan to go on a vacation and don’t know where to head then, this list should answer your question. Contact your agent and ask them how to apply for ETIAS Spain, get your visa, catch the plane and have the most adventurous trip of your life.