With the acquisition of a stake in B2Prime, a Cyprus Financial Institution authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), B2Broker, one of the biggest providers of technology and liquidity to the Forex/CFDs and crypto markets, expands its presence internationally.

The ownership change of B2Prime is now complete after all legal procedures have been concluded. Evgeniya Mykulyak and Arthur Azizov, founders of the B2Broker Group of Companies, are the new owners of B2Prime. Currently, Nick Chrysochos holds the CEO position at B2Prime. With this announcement, the group confirms its commitment to remain a leading provider of investment solutions worldwide, through Liquidity Provider regulated by one of the most highly reputed and recognized Financial Market Supervisory Authorities.

What is B2Prime?

B2Prime serves institutional and professional clients involved in a multitude of financial markets as a global regulated Prime of Prime (PoP) Multi-Asset Liquidity Provider. Main investing options include leveraged derivative products in CFDs, such as Forex, metals, commodities, shares, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

B2Broker Group of Companies

B2Broker is a global leader in technology and liquidity solutions for Forex and crypto brokers, crypto exchanges and other financial services. It is a successful and well-known name in the B2B arena. The firm’s portfolio of services includes Crypto/Forex/CFD liquidity, Crypto/Forex Broker turnkey solutions, crypto payment processing (B2BinPay), MT4/5 white label solutions, B2Core (Trader’s Room), B2Trader (Matching Engine), and liquidity on over 800 trading instruments across the wide range of assets.

A leading broker with ten offices in eight countries throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, B2Broker is headquartered in Moscow. B2Broker maintains a total of seven licenses, including the one from the FCA, the one from AEMI, and the license from the Central Bank of Russia, which permits it to serve customers worldwide with liquidity distribution on the Forex market, as well as many other additional services in the Forex, Crypto, and Securities sectors. With an impressive client portfolio that includes famous global financial service clients, the firm desires to expand its presence and market exposure globally.

What Does the News Mean for Customers?

CySEC, Cyprus’ financial agency, establishes how licensed organizations must operate in the regulatory field. B2Prime is regulated by CySEC, which entails following the strictest market rules, such as capital adequacy requirements, segregating clients’ funds, and making its business activities transparent.

Those of the company’s clients from the EU, the UK, and some countries outside the EU can now rest assured with the protections provided by EU MiFID II regulations. Having received the EU brokerage license, B2Broker is now able to expand its reach throughout the European Union, making its entire product and service portfolio available to a broader range of clients and at the same time positioning itself for a development on worldwide markets.

CEO of B2Broker Group of Companies, Arthur Azizov expressed his excitement over B2Prime’s CySEC approval. The company has now been granted a license that will enable it to provide institutional-level liquidity to clients in more than 30 different countries. In addition to taking advantage of enhanced security, clients will also be reassured that they are doing business with a world-class provider of multi-regulated technology and liquidity. “With CySEC’s approval to provide investment liquidity services, we will gain the opportunity to establish ourselves as one of the most trusted and reliable companies in our industry, allowing our clients to trade with us in confidence,” Arthur Azizov said.

B2Prime’s Chief Executive Officer and founder, Evgeniya Mykulyak, said that the company hopes to make B2Prime one of the more reliable and credible financial service providers in the Forex sector, with top-notch service standards as its primary objective. B2Prime is looking forward to exploring the many new possibilities in Europe and welcoming new clients. “We have plans to introduce new, connected trading platforms as well as expanding our Prime of Prime liquidity services. A strong liquidity network is being built in Europe, as well as links with the biggest prime brokers. Our involvement with several exchanges put B2Prime in a very important market position,” noted Evgeniya Mykulyak.

“The combination of Arthur Azizov’s expertise in the Forex and Crypto space and Evgeniya Mykulyak’s understanding of the industry is a powerful combination, and we will be able to utilize cutting-edge technology to offer our clients the assurance that their investment is responsibly handled by a firm adhering to the strictest CySEC regulations,” Nick Chrysochos, B2Prime CEO commented.

The conclusion

New clients are already being accepted by BPrime. There is now direct connectivity between brokers via OneZero, MT5, and PrimeXM and trading in 115 currency pairs, including 22 crypto-currency CFD pairs, spot metals, indices, and Spot Energies contracts.

With its acquisition of this license, B2Broker is establishing itself as an international provider of liquidity across multiple jurisdictions. The respective successful launch of commercial operations in Cyprus speaks volumes about the continued growth and prosperity of the company. There will be no change in the way it offers some of the highest quality liquidity and trading services for clients on the market.