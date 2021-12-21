By analysing current consumer trends, we can learn about the public’s attitudes, behaviours and interests. It can prove to be a magnifying glass held up to modern-day society. Understanding consumer trends can help a business to capitalise on what is ‘trendy’ and get a step up on the competition. This article considers three of the most significant wellness consumer trends of this year.

What is a Consumer Trend?

The term ‘consumer trend’ does not refer to particular styles or brands in fashion today but instead refers to underlying values that push consumers toward specific products and pull them away from others. Indeed, a new attitude, opinion, behaviour, or even a new expectation can create a consumer trend. As we will see in this short article, the increase in conscientiousness for the planet’s health has substantially impacted consumer trends over recent months and years.

What Does Wellness Mean?

People often mistake wellness to be exclusively about physical health such as nutrition, weight management and exercise, but this is oversimplifying. Wellness is often referred to as a holistic integration of physical, mental and spiritual well-being, engaging the mind, fueling the body and nurturing the spirit. Yes, it is about striving toward good health. Still, it is more so an approach about living your life fully and reaching your ultimate potential. Wellness can involve a range of products and activities, including fitness and training, beauty, nutrition and diet.

Three Top Wellness Trends

Now we unpick three of the biggest wellness consumer trends of this year.

Chickpeas

When you read the word chickpea, you may imagine a tin of depressing-looking chickpeas and wonder how they could possibly be an emerging consumer trend. Well, the Global Chickpea Market is projected to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% between 2020 and 2025. Furthermore, chickpeas account for 20% of the global pulse production.

So why are chickpeas becoming so popular? In December 2013, the United Nations General Assembly (UN) voted to declare 2017 the International Year of Pulses (IYP). This was to promote international awareness and action on chickpeas (the UN has been known to dedicate special years to push for large-scale awareness and action on certain topics). This declaration raised awareness of the humble chickpea and the advantages of consuming it.

Over recent years, we have become much more health-conscious as a society, and the benefits of chickpeas to our health can no longer be ignored. They are a fantastic and vital source of protein, and they also contain other important nutrients such as fibre, magnesium, potassium, zinc, B vitamins and iron. Impressively, chickpeas contain 2.5 times more iron than chicken per serving! It is thought that the current popularity of houmous has also helped to push chickpeas forward as a consumer trend.

Whole Foods Market listed chickpeas as one of their top 10 anticipated food trends for this year. They lauded chickpea as the new cauliflower due to its versatility and variety. Chickpeas are now being incorporated into all sorts of products, including chickpea tofu, flour, cereal, pasta and pizza. There are even chocolate-covered chickpeas and ice cream on the market now! Chickpeas have taken off because they are cheap and sustainable, can be used in countless ways, and contain many valuable nutrients that appeal to our more health-conscious modern society.

Sustainability

As mentioned, society is more health-oriented than it has been previously. This not only applies to individual health but to the planet’s health too. People are actively beginning to search for brands and businesses that prove themselves to be health-conscious and aim to lessen their carbon footprint. This could include increasing the number of recyclable materials in a product’s packaging, businesses that undertake a scheme involving planting trees or even products that have been used with recycled materials.

According to the Harvard Business Review, 65% of consumers said they want to buy purpose-driven brands that advocate sustainability. Therefore, consumers are actively seeking out businesses or products that are green or more mindful of the environment. It seems that wellness has spread to the collective health of the globe rather than just individual health.

CBD Products

CBD is hugely popular at the moment as more people are gaining a clearer understanding of its properties. CBD is a compound from the Cannabis sativa plant. It is believed to be a beneficial supplement as it is thought to have the ability to bring a sense of balance and equilibrium to its consumer. Unfortunately, it has often been confused with Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), another compound from the same plant. THC, unlike CBD, has the ability to get you ‘high,’ and it is this confusion that has led CBD to suffer from a long-standing stigma. However, a more accurate picture of CBD has been painted in recent times, and people are starting to see it as an appealing daily supplement.

According to Grand View Research, the CBD market is thought to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% due to increasing demand and raising awareness. Furthermore, companies are starting to enter into multiple partnerships and launching innovative products to increase their distribution and expand their customer base. Whether it is in the form of the easy-to-swallow soft gel capsules, the best CBD gummies, fruity flavoured vape oil or even candles, it seems like CBD infused products are here to stay.

Final Thoughts

It is no secret that being aware of current and upcoming trends is wise for a business. Doing so allows you to stay ahead of the game and gain an advantage over competing companies. It may also assist you in connecting with the consumer because you have a greater understanding of their values and interests if you do your research. In 2021, sustainability, chickpeas and CBD products have all been substantial consumer trends in the wellness industry.