North Property Group has sold one of the most sought-after apartments in Manchester. The luxury penthouse in the eye-catching skyscraper of Elizabeth Tower in the south-west of Manchester city centre was purchased as a property investment. It is expected to generate a staggering £8,000 per month in rent for the property’s landlord.

Exclusive penthouse apartments

This particular apartment is one of just a few exclusive penthouses in Elizabeth Tower. The building is one of the tallest residential buildings in the UK, with the penthouses affording incredible panoramas across Manchester.

The sold penthouse is a 3-bedroom triplex with walk-in wardrobes and aesthetically pleasing designs and details throughout. Its private terrace provides outstanding city centre views to whoever is lucky enough to tenant the property.

Incredible rental returns

Managing director of North Property Group, Oli Banks, said of the sale: “We are very proud to have been a part of this exciting property investment.

“The excellent £8,000 monthly rents that investing into one of the penthouses here will generate for our client show what a fantastic opportunity Elizabeth Tower provides for buy-to-let investors. With units starting at £234,950 and expected rental yields of 7%, investors don’t need to purchase a penthouse at Elizabeth Tower to receive excellent returns.”

Highest swimming pool in Europe

At 52 storeys tall, Elizabeth Tower is already one of the most iconic buildings in Manchester. Its elegant apartments will provide the highest quality in modern living in a city struggling with an undersupply of good quality rented accommodation.

Elizabeth Tower provides buy-to-let landlords the opportunity to invest in property that defines five-star luxury. With a breath-taking swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym and beautiful flower garden, all on the 44th floor, Elizabeth Tower is one of the most prestigious investments in the whole of the north of England.

As well as the highest swimming pool in all of Europe, residents at Elizabeth Tower will also benefit from a dedicated co-working space, residents’ lounge and podium-level retail outlets.

Fantastic Manchester location

Manchester is one of the UK’s buy-to-let hotspots, which will make units at Elizabeth Tower even more in demand. The building itself is in a fantastic location within the city, only a 14 minute walk to Spinningfields and a short 7 minute drive to MediaCityUK.

Surrounding Elizabeth Tower’s Crown Street address are several public areas and green spaces. These are connected by new pedestrian routes and cycle pathways, further enhancing the experience for people living here.

Find out more

