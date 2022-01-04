Whether you are at work or at home, you are likely going to encounter numerous stressful situations and distractions throughout the day. From notifications popping up on your phone or computer to the coworker that is always talking loudly on the phone, there are many annoyances that make it difficult to accomplish the important tasks on your agenda. Thankfully, there are many healthy supplements and vitamins that are known for improving focus and increasing productivity throughout the day. In this article, we will share five supplements that will help you improve daily performance.

1. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are a type of unsaturated fat that is known for optimizing brain performance and improving cognitive function. Primarily, this ingredient is known for increasing the speed that the brain is able to process information. Omega-3’s help to focus attention and eliminate distracting thoughts, and are found in many commonly consumed foods including walnuts, chia seeds, salmon, tuna and other fatty fish.

2. Vitamin B Complex

If you have trouble concentrating, taking a vitamin B supplement could help immensely. Since this vitamin complex helps individuals regain cellular balance and energy, it travels through the body to ensure that the brain is receiving the energy and nutrients it needs to perform optimally. Another benefit of the vitamin B complex is that it is known for offering a natural boost to energy levels. There are many supplements on the market that contain vitamin B. Additionally, vitamin B can be found in green leafy vegetables, avocados, eggs, and dairy products.

3. CBD Oil

When you are feeling stressed, you are likely unable to focus your attention on the tasks at hand. Brands such as Joy Organics offer organic CBD tinctures that help individuals relieve stress and regain balance throughout the body. Not only does CBD oil help regain balance, it is known for alleviating anxiety by helping the muscles in the brain to relax. By utilizing CBD in your daily routine, you can help your body to rest well so that you are better able to conserve energy and use it appropriately throughout the day.

4. Blueberries

Blueberries are rich in antioxidants. In fact, berries are superfoods known for reducing the risk of inflammatory disease and cancer. Antioxidants help eliminate inflammation and reduce stress in the entire body. The integration of antioxidants into your diet will immediately improve your learning and memory capabilities. In addition, antioxidants found in blueberries are shown to slow down the aging process of the brain.

5. Coffee

Although many people are still debating about the health benefits of coffee, it is known for improving concentration and increasing alertness. When consumed in moderation, coffee contains an appropriate amount of caffeine that helps individuals stay awake and alert. In addition, coffee has been shown to help improve the brain’s ability to process complex information. When you consume two to three cups of coffee per day, you may see a reduced likelihood of chronic illnesses that are known for deteriorating brain functionality.

Summary

There are many products you can easily integrate into your diet on a daily basis that will improve your productivity throughout the day. When you maintain a healthy lifestyle including adequate sleep, regular exercise, and a well-rounded diet, you are more likely to rest better and work harder. Omega-3 fatty acids, berries, and CBD oil are just a few of the products that will help you focus your attention and accomplish your daily goals.