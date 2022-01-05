With globalisation, companies are now forced to compete not only locally but also internationally. If a business is not able to communicate with customers from another country, they are likely going to lose them.

In order to avoid this, businesses should start looking at their language services and promote multi-language business strategies that reflect the diversity of their customers. There are many reasons to do this – we’ve put together the main ones for you to learn more about in this article.

So – Why Invest in Languages?

The benefits of language training for employees are vast and varied. By investing in language training, businesses can improve employee retention, reduce costs, boost creativity and innovation, bridge cultural gaps, encourage teamwork, improve work performance and attract top talent.

So if you’re looking for ways to improve your business, here’s a more in-depth look at 8 of the key reasons why you should consider investing in business language education.

Investing in Language Training Can Boost Employee Retention

When done correctly, language learning can be an extremely rewarding experience for employees. In fact, 70% of workers who receive language training are more confident in their work, whether in teams, or with external partners and suppliers. It can provide them with a sense of accomplishment, and it can also help them feel more engaged with their work. When employees are engaged in their work and feel like they are being invested in by their employers, they are less likely to leave their positions and go elsewhere.

Business Language Skills Reduce Costs and Increase Sales

Businesses with employees who speak multiple languages will be able to expand their operations abroad, increasing sales and reducing costs. A multinational company with multilingual staff can reduce spending on translation and interpretation services by increasing the number of international offices and making more products available in foreign markets.

Employees who speak the languages of the target markets will also be able to effectively interact with business partners and customers, both online and offline.

Language Learning Boosts Creativity and Innovativeness

Speaking a foreign language is one thing, but thinking in a foreign language is another. When people acquire a new language, not only do they learn new vocabulary, they also gain a different perspective on the world. This can lead to increased creativity and innovation in the workplace.

Language Investments Help Bridge Cultural Gaps

In a globalised world, businesses are increasingly working with partners from different cultures. By learning new languages, businesses can break down the cultural barriers that often stand in the way of successful collaborations. Employees who are able to communicate in multiple languages will be better equipped to understand and work with people from other cultures.

Business Language Training Encourages Teamwork

Multilingual employees can act as bridges between different departments and teams within a company. They can help to facilitate communication and cooperation between co-workers who speak different languages. This can lead to more effective teamwork and improved productivity.

Learning Languages Improves Work Performance

There are numerous benefits to learning a new language at work. Employees who learn a new language will improve their multitasking, problem-solving and organisational skills. It can also enhance concentration and focus, helping them to stay on task and be more efficient with their time. As a result, employees who learn languages may actually be more productive.

Language Learning Can Help Businesses Attract Top Talent

As globalisation continues to change the business landscape, businesses are competing for top talent with international companies like never before. Language skills can give your company an advantage when it comes to hiring and recruiting in-demand bilingual employees. The right employee language training can help you to attract and retain the best, most qualified employees in your industry.

Business Language Training Helps You Break Into International Markets

Businesses that want to expand into foreign markets will need employees who speak the language of their target market. By learning a new language, businesses can more easily break into an international market, increase sales and expand the bottom line.

How To Invest in Business Language Training

Now that you know the main reasons for businesses to invest in languages, it’s important to invest in your language training effectively.

To effectively invest in business language training, you should first develop a clear language training strategy. This can include everything from determining how many languages you want to learn and what languages your employees will need, to selecting the type of business language training best suited to your company’s learning and timescale needs.

After that, you should take steps towards making your business language training plan a reality. It’s important to make sure you hire an expert business language training company with native-speaking trainers and specialist business language expertise.

You should also choose a business language training programme that is highly practical, flexible and can work to your business needs. This could mean an online learning platform or classes that take place in the comfort and convenience of your own office.