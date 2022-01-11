Since the start of 2021, the cryptocurrency market has seen an increment in its value, totalling a staggering $2 trillion. The past year has been very positive in terms of the growth and opportunities introduced in the crypto market. With increased interest from Wall Street, and the U.S. exchange trade fund linking its trades to bitcoin, cryptocurrency has ventured into new areas.

However, we cannot deny the rollercoaster the entire journey was; with some steep falls to immense booms, the cryptocurrency market saw it all in 2021. Experts and analysts have studied past trends, the rising inflation, and other vital factors to determine the success of cryptocurrency in 2022.

Despite the unstable and fluctuating nature of the crypto market, experts have predicted the success of specific cryptocurrencies. Investing in these has a high probability of achieving the desired results and bestowing you with the gains you were yearning for!

Satisfy your crypto-curious self by investing in cryptocurrencies that have favourable predictions.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum, also known as ether, has outperformed multiple cryptocurrencies in 2021, including the famous bitcoin. Most trend experts seem to unanimously believe that this positive trend in Ethereum will extend to 2022.

Ethereum’s potential of being used for multiple purposes is a significant contributor to its success. Alongside this, ETH is the native version of the Ethereum blockchain, which had already established itself as the primary hub for intelligent contracts.

The induction of blockchain in decentralized financing has also increased the chances of increasing ether’s prices and the London upgrade, which is set to be complete in 2022 and will prove to be a crucial stage towards further success for the crypto market. Many crypto investors anticipate the arrival of Ethereum 2.0, and the past success of Ethereum has set a profitable path for Ethereum 2.0.

Layer 1 Diversity

2021 by far, has been the most successful year for cryptocurrency, with the use of blockchain technology being introduced in many real-time applications. The increased feasibility and practicality of cryptocurrency is making it increasingly popular amongst investors, and the year 2022 is guaranteed to see some significant diversifications in the NFT sector. In the past, the NFT sector saw the success of Tezos and Solana; however, in 2022, analysts are predicting that these favourable trends will also extend to other cryptocurrencies.

Continued Token Decoupling

With Token Decoupling, you can see the returns on your cryptocurrency based on its individual value proposition. Token decoupling is a highly preferred feature amongst investors as it allows them to stop tracking the coin’s prices at their preferred instant and get access to higher returns. Experts have noticed a rise in the number of investors that are now opting for token decoupling and have predicted that its use will see a further enhancement and increment in 2022.

Stocks don’t rise quickly.

Keeping the multiple investing options in mind, most people still prefer to invest in stocks traded on the stock market. However, these stocks can sometimes take forever to see immense increases, whereas cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, tend to have more significant and more frequent fluctuations. This makes them an ideal option for people looking for a quick road to success in 2022.

Restrictions by the Fed

With the start of 2022, the Feds are planning to amp up the interest rates, in addition to shrinking their bond-buying program. In response to the rising inflation, people will want to look for alternate and more profitable investment options. With cryptocurrency, investors can make investments free of the effects of inflation, and due to their digital nature, they are not subjected to stricter Fed regulations. Thus more and more people are expected to shift towards cryptocurrencies. The rising demand is expected to be met by a rising price, which will further pave the path to success for cryptocurrencies.

Conclusion

While the idea of investing in cryptocurrency can seem very intriguing, it involves a lot of risks, patience, and a thorough knowledge of the crypto market. Your profit can either rise tenfold, or you can see the crypto market crashing, sinking all your money in a monumental loss. However, if fate plays its cards in your favour and the socioeconomic and political factors work, 2022 could be your year of success and high profits through cryptocurrency.

With topiacoin.io, we can guide you with what cryptocurrencies to invest in, how to proceed with the investment process and other details that are deemed necessary by potential investors!