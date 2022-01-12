Having batteries in the house is always useful and not just for when the remote control runs out of battery! Batteries are used in such a wide range of household items and appliances, which is exactly why BuyaBattery believe having batteries in stock at home is so useful. Here we have compiled a list of the most common uses for batteries within any household, highlighting just how important they are.

Smoke Alarms

Not only will having plenty of batteries in the house keep your entertainment systems up and running, but it will also ensure appliances fit to keep you safe are working as they should be. Fire departments often enter homes where they find smoke alarms without a battery or with a dead battery. Keeping your smoke alarms fitted with a working battery is so important and could potentially save your life and your family’s lives. When purchasing batteries for your smoke alarms you should be investing in a genuine smoke alarm battery, which can provide up to 10 years of service. After installing a long-life smoke alarm battery, it is important you keep checking this regularly to ensure it is working as it should be.

Baby Monitors

For most parents, baby monitors are considered an essential piece of tech. Not only do they allow you to keep an eye on your child while they sleep, but they now also allow the monitoring of the room temperature and offer a microphone feature so you can speak to your child while you are not in the room. Since these are so essential and help to make a new parent’s life much easier, it is always a good idea to have spare batteries for these devices in your home.

Digital Camera Alarms

Camera alarms and wireless alarms are becoming more and more popular as a form of protection against potential intruders and trespassers onto your private property. Keeping these working is important to keep an eye on everything and to deter burglars! Wireless cameras will require batteries to power them and keep them going, from battery suppliers you will find specialist batteries for this exact purpose, which offer a long battery life. These can also come in hard-to-find varieties making it difficult for intruders to disable your security camera.

For all your daily needs

If you are covered with all the necessary batteries to keep you safe within the home, other batteries that become useful to a household are those which make your daily activities simpler. For example, batteries for remote controls, flashlights, wall clocks, lamps, children’s toys, and games consoles, etc. It’s always handy to keep AAs and AAAs in stock in a cupboard or drawer. It is important to remember to keep these out of reach of children and animals.