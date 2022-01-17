Believe it or not, cryptocurrencies are taking over the world. Most cryptos are at an all-time high, with Bitcoin reaching above $40,000.

Once again, many coin holders could benefit from enormous price increases. If you had only invested a few dollars in the then-unknown cryptocurrency Shiba Inu at the beginning of the year, you would almost automatically have made a small fortune. After all, the price has risen by around 48,614,764.82% to date.

So it’s no wonder that many people are already looking for how to start investing in cryptocurrency and many crypto enthusiasts can’t wait to know the next big coin to invest in. however, as more and more investors flock to the market, making a choice is not easy.

But we have made this easier for you. We have outlined some special and arguably best cryptocurrencies that could explode in 2022. Below are 10 of the best cryptocurrencies to watch out for in 2022. You can also check Topiacoin.io to have more glimpse of some promising coins for the New Year!

10 Best Cryptocurrencies to Watch Out For In 2022

#1: Cardano (ADA)

Charles Hoskinson, the co-founder of Ethereum, came up with Cardano while trying to create a cryptocurrency that eliminates some of Ether’s weaknesses.

Even if the promising coin had some startup problems, the technology’s potential is hard to deny. If the developers make the project suitable for the masses, then there will be a smart contract blockchain that is scalable and is significantly less environmentally friendly than Ethereum and other projects.

Cardano’s token, ADA, is currently under observation by many investors who are in wait to dare the big attack when more success stories are to be announced.

#2: Chiliz (CHZ)

Experts also expect Chiliz (CHZ) to have great opportunities for 2022. Chiliz is an Ethereum ERC20 token and the basis of the Socios portal. This is the world’s first blockchain-based fan engagement and reward platform. Scios users can use this to contact their idols, and there is also the option to purchase specially branded fan tokens with the Chiliz Coin (CHZ). The owners then can directly take part in the decisions of their favorite teams.

Entertainment companies use Chiliz to engage and monetize an audience. Put simply: Chiliz is a coin for sports fans.

Major teams have already launched a fan token on Socios, including such well-known names as AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, ​​the Professional Fighters League, AS Roma, Galatasary, UFC, Juventus, and Manchester City.

#3: Decentraland (MANA)

MANA grew around 4,700% as early as 2021, hardly any other Metaverse token was as successful in the past year. More than half of all blockchain game activity was in Decentraland. According to forecasts, Decentraland will continue its triumphal march next year. In short: Decentraland will also benefit from the success of the so-called Metaverse.

Investors continuously release huge capital into Decentraland. According to a new report from DappRadar, investors invested $15.53 million in Decentraland by the last quarter of 2021. The virtual real estate company Metaverse Group also doled out $2.43 million for a piece of land in the virtual world.

#4: Dogecoin (DOGE)

Launched in 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, Dogecoin is a decentralized, open-source digital currency that gives low-cost peer-to-peer transactions.

The founders of Dogecoin, for some weird, but good reasons used a wacky image of a Japanese dog, a Shiba Inu, as its logo. Gradually, dogecoin gathered for itself, a community of devout followers.

Recall that world-famous Tesla boss Elon Musk, US rapper Snoop Dogg and bassist for the rock band Kiss, Gene Simmons, once announced their romance with Dogecoin on Twitter. And with their millions of followers, they set a new trend in the digital currency world.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is the leading investor, who now sits on the board of the Doge Foundation, along with Vitalik Buterin, founder of the Ethereum network.

It all started as a joke, but today, expert predictions show Dogecoin is progressively on the list of cryptos for the future, with a market capitalization of over twenty billion dollars. So, if you have been on the sidetrack watching the crypto space for the best opportunity to start investing, you might want to learn about Dogecoin and how to invest in the coin.

#5: Ethereum (ETH)

Launched by Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain. ETH serves as a platform, housing other decentralized cryptos, and smart contracts. The initial Ethereum ICO sold 60 million tokens at $0.311.

Ethereum’s mission is to provide a global platform for decentralized applications. Co-founder Gavin Wood spoke of designing the Ethereum blockchain as a sort of “computer for the entire planet.”

The Ethereum blockchain can host other cryptocurrencies, called tokens, using the ERC-20 compatibility standard. The blockchain currently has over 280,000 ERC-20 compliant tokens to its credit. Forty of these rank as one of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

The high transaction gas fees of $70 was a major challenge that the Ethereum network faced. But in August 2021, as part of Ethereum 2.0’s transition to Proof of Stake (PoS), the London Hard Fork upgrade included the EIP-1559. This mechanism improves gasoline costs by implementing an automated auction system with the base fee burned as part of each transaction fee.

#6: Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2011 by former Google employee, Charlie Lee. Litecoin harnesses blockchain technology to provide fast, secure, and low-cost payments. They initially established it on the Bitcoin protocol, Litecoin employs a unique hashing algorithm, shorter block transaction times (2.5 minutes), and incredibly low fees. These distinctions make it ideal for point-of-sale payments and micro-transactions.

Today, LTC is widely accepted, with 2,000 stores and merchants accepting LTC around the world. It is an excellent option for developing countries that find Bitcoin fees outrageous.

At the end of 2020, Litecoin released MimbleWimble (MW), which tests confidential MW-based transactions on the Litecoin network.

Litecoin is highly secure, with crypto defenses that make hacking virtually impossible. The network prevents a wide range of attacks like double-spending while having 100% uptime.

Litecoin can continue to meet ever-increasing consumer demands by unleashing the power of blockchain. Crypto experts acknowledge that lite has excellent prospects. According to Coin Price Forecast, “the price of Litecoin started in 2021 at $124.09. The Litecoin price forecast at the end of 2021 is $304 – and the year-over-year change is + 63%. In the first half of 2022, the price of Litecoin will reach $419; the price would end the year at $537, or + 188% from the current price.”

Such a positive forecast implies that Litecoin (LTC) may bring fortunes to its holders in 2022.

#7: Stellar (XLM)

Jed McCaleb launched Stellar in July 2014. It was a hard fork of Ripple. Stellar is an open network that stores and moves money, helping financial companies connect through blockchain technology.

Stellar’s Native Token (XLM) acts as a bridge, helping to reduce the costs of trading assets across borders.

Stellar is an easy way to transfer fiat currency to cryptocurrency and reduces the usual transaction challenges.

The transaction costs for Stellar are 0.00001 XLM, which makes it an attractive option for transferring money. Bitcoin and Ethereum transaction fees can be expensive, and even traditional money transfer payments can come at high costs.

Stellar once worked with IBM to initiate the project World Wire. This project enabled large financial institutions to use the Stellar network to submit transactions using bridging assets, such as stable coins.

Most of the other blockchains have community funds that can be allocated to projects to improve the ecosystem. However, Stellar’s mode of operation entails users voting for the businesses they endorse.

Crypto experts predict that growth for Stella (XLM) will be stable in 2022 but could close at around $0.70 by the end of the year. With the positive predictions of experts, we conclude that Stella (XLR) is one of the best cryptocurrencies to hold in 2022.

#8: Terra (LUNA)

Earth is a blockchain protocol using fiat-pegged stablecoins that provides lightning-fast and affordable transactions to stabilize prices on global payment systems.

Daniel Shin and Do Kwon founded Terra in January 2018, but Terra’s mainnet was not launched until April 2019. Stablecoins (LUNA) hit the world in September 2020 and were on par with the US dollar.

The co-founders sought to blend the daily price stability of fiat currencies with the decentralized edge of cryptocurrencies. They do this with an algorithm that adjusts prices based on supply and demand.

Terra encourages LUNA holders, with incentives, to trade their LUNA tokens at profitable exchange rates, which further helps stablecoin prices adjust to supply and demand. LUNA token holders can submit and vote on proposals that are important to the Terra network.

The Terra Alliance supports the Terra Network, with over 45 million users in ten countries, various e-commerce platforms, and a gross value of $25 million of goods.

Experts suggest that the price of Terra (LUNA) has the potential to increase exponentially before the end of 2022.

#9: Tron (TRX)

Tron was launched by Justin Sun. TRON is a decentralized blockchain-based operating system that facilitates peer-to-peer content sharing. With Bitcoin at 6 fps and Tron at 2000 fps, it is one of the fastest regarding the speed of transaction.

Tron allows content creators to launch and share unique personal tokens with their audience for rewards. It is also a distinguished platform for developers to create DApps for file sharing.

Content creators, such as musicians, often pay additional fees to traditional platforms to deliver their music. By cutting out the middleman, creators of TRON content make more money and consumers pay lower prices for the content.

We all saw how the Covid-19 pandemic made most entertainment actors go online to digitize their work. These changes are largely in the favour of TRON. Experts in the Crypto industry foresee positives for TRON in 2022 with a price touching $0.17.

#10: Uniswap (UNI)

Developed in 2018, Uniswap has blossomed into an important decentralized trading protocol that has enabled automated decentralized finance (DeFi) token trading. Uniswap is an Automated Market Maker (AMM) intended for trading efficiency with automated token trading which provides liquidity.

Lack of liquidity can create problems, and Uniswap exists to provide liquidity where it is needed, bringing value and growth to the trading community. The automated market-making process increases business because it reduces risk and costs. It also implies that any trader can forge a liquidity pool for a pair of crypto tokens without the usual identity prerequisites.

In May 2021, Uniswap V3 came to life on the mainnet. It offers better capital efficiency for liquidity providers, improved infrastructure, and superior execution for traders. Before launch, Uniswap (UNI) peaked at $44.97, and since then interest has grown in pairing UNI price pairs with AUD and EUR price pairs, massively increasing its ease of use and popularity.