Companies rely on fleet management as a solution to help increase productivity, save money and identify any potential issues. As the market continues to grow, these benefits are now available to businesses of all different sizes and budgets. Managing a fleet of vehicles, no matter the size, involves keeping track of many moving parts. Every talk related to owning and maintaining a fleet is considered an element of management and is a fast going trend. Below are some of the features commonly used in fleet management.

Vehicle tracking.

Through the use of GPS tracking, fleet managers are able to track each vehicle, allowing them to monitor performance and any potential maintenance issues. In addition to a GPS system, some companies also adopt a video feature or some kind of dash cam in order to monitor and record the activity of their vehicles.

Driving behaviour analysis.

The vehicle tracking system often also includes a driving behaviour component of some sort. Fleet drivers can be scored based on their habits and behaviours in order to ensure that they are using their vehicles safely and conducting their job in an efficient manner.

Fuel management.

Fleet management technology can also provide insight into fuel usage, as well as vehicle trends. This feature can also be tied into driver analysis, since it looks at behaviours that affect fuel consumption, such as frequent braking or idling. Fuel management can also be an important element of fleet management, to ensure that no fuel theft is being conducted during your driver’s journey.

Route monitoring.

By monitoring vehicle movement and schedules, fleet managers are able to plan out routes for optimal efficiency. Mobile apps are being utilised more frequently to maximise operations, save money and provide real time vehicle updates. This element of fleet management can also highlight any discrepancies in your driver’s journey that can be linked to any criminal involvement or cargo theft/skimming.

Driver safety.

A major challenge for fleet companies or any fleet manager is keeping drivers safe. Ensuring safe driver safety can come with many elements, whether that be installing safety precautions to prevent accidents or unauthorised entry to the vehicle, or monitoring driver behaviour. Driver safety is of the utmost importance and so it is vital that all fleet managers take safety and correct training into consideration when it comes to their fleet management.

Vehicle acquisition.

In order to effectively manage a fleet, a fleet manager needs to forecast how many and what type of vehicles a fleet will need in order to operate efficiently. It might seem straightforward to purchase new vehicles when the need arises, but correctly understanding and forecasting fleet vehicle utilisation is paramount in correctly determining a purchase strategy and budgeting correctly. Employee eligibility for a vehicle class, vehicle lifecycle and even market timing are all significant factors that may contribute to a sound vehicle acquisition strategy.

Fleet management can be a difficult and time consuming task, but is vital to the success of any commercial vehicle or logistics business. Understanding your fleet, its needs and the safety and training of a driver will lead to your success as a fleet manager.