Motorcycle breakdowns are difficult situations to deal with under the best circumstances, but when you’re traveling or commuting long distances, they turn into even more significant problems. This article will take a look at what to do if your motorcycle breaks down without any help around.

The first thing to remember is that safety must come first. You’ll need to assess the situation and figure out whether or not it’s safe before you do anything else. If your motorcycle is lying on its side, for example, your primary concern will be stabilizing it so that it doesn’t fall over again.

If it’s too dangerous to approach your motorcycle because of traffic, weather conditions, or other factors, you might have to wait for assistance. In many cases, a passerby will stop and see if they can help you get your motorcycle back upright or offer any other assistance. You can also contact emergency services in the area and inform them of the situation.

Motorcycle breakdowns are never fun situations to deal with, but by knowing what to do when it happens, you’ll be able to get back on the road in no time.

Whenever we hear of travel insurance, it’s usually about backpackers and tourists planning their next great adventure. But it may pay to be more prepared than that! Many Singaporeans rely on their motorbikes and bicycles to get them from A to B in the city-state. You should consider your safety when doing so, especially since the roads in Singapore are always getting busier.

As the name suggests, a motorcycle breakdown insurance quotation is about providing you with assistance if something goes wrong on your journey. With this in mind, DirectAsia will discuss some of the best motorcycle insurance policies for local riders and how they can help keep you safe on the road. We’ll also touch upon why it’s important to be insured and what you can consider when buying motorbike insurance.

Let’s take a look at the various breakdown cover policies available and how they can help:

What does your policy offer?

First, you should decide which level of assistance is necessary for your needs. Ask yourself:

• Am I only ever driving in Singapore?

• Do I drive elsewhere too?

If you only plan to use your bike in the republic, then an entry-level policy is likely sufficient. Insurers often offer lower premiums for policies that are meant just for Singapore riders, so this may be the most cost-effective solution. On the other hand, if you sometimes travel to Malaysia or further afield in South-East Asia, you should consider a comprehensive policy.

A third option is using your car insurance for your bike if you have one already. This makes sense because the cover levels would be similar, and it takes away the hassle of getting policies from different companies (provided that you get at least third-party cover). Check with your insurer about their car-to-motorbike transfer policies before committing, though!

What do I need?

Motorcycle gear ranges from jackets and boots to gloves and pants. We all know how it feels when fingers get caught between spokes and handlebars: painful! To avoid such accidents, make sure drivers wear sturdy clothes while riding. You may also opt for other preventative measures like anti-theft devices or panniers for your backpack.

What is the claims process?

You definitely want to know what happens when you need to make a claim on your policy. DirectAsia’s motorcycle breakdown insurance quotation policies have an online claims form so you can get back on the road quickly after any incidents. Alternatively, there are other options available if you prefer face-to-face interaction with a representative over email or paperwork.

Motorcycle insurance is not compulsory in Singapore, but it stands to reason that wearing proper gear will help reduce injury tolls and damage costs. We also hope that you’ll consider insuring yourself just in case of accidents!