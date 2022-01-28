What’s the most common goal for new YouTubers? Of course, it is to get their YouTube channels monetized so that they can start earning from their videos!

But to apply for monetization, YouTube has set a requirement for a minimum watch time of 4,000 hours and 1000 subscribers. That’s why we will look at how to get your first 1000 YouTube subscribers along with the required watch time to get monetized.

On YouTube, the term “watch time” means how much your videos are watched, and the term “subscriber” means how many people have subscribed to your YT channel. Whenever a new video is posted on a YouTube Channel, the subscribers of that channel are the first ones who get to see the video in their YT feed and even get a notification.

As you can see, having a lot of subscribers is really important, and a higher amount of subscribers means that more people will watch your videos and bring you more money as well!

10 Ways to Get Your First 1000 Subscribers to Your YouTube Channel

Looking for a way to monetize your channel but do not have 1000 subscribers? Do not worry, as we will show you how you can get the first 1K subscribers and apply for monetization:

Give Valuable Content to Your Audience

It may sound obvious, but the best way to start getting subscribers for your YouTube channel is by uploading valuable content. The content (video) you upload on YouTube needs to provide value for the potential audience in order for them to subscribe. I mean, just think about it for a second.

You view a video on YT only to find that the content is low-quality and not even relevant. Would you subscribe to a channel like that? Of course, you wouldn’t! Make it a habit of adding only valuable content on your channel which interests and engages the YT audience.

Use Resources to Encourage

Video creators on YouTube can also take advantage of various resources to encourage viewers to subscribe! For example, something as simple as video animations that reminds the users to subscribe to the channel can do wonders.

Similarly, you can also find a lot of free resources on the internet, which can improve your subscribers count in a fast and efficient manner.

Define Value Proposition on YouTube

The term “value proposition” may sound foreign to many people, but it is a common technique used by many brands and content creators. The meaning of the term “value proposition” is very simple: It is an act of describing your YouTube channel in the first 5 seconds or less in a memorable and catchy fashion.

Let’s assume that you have a gaming channel on YouTube that focuses on PvP online games only. There are thousands of channels like these on YouTube which means you will need to do something to stand out from the crowd.

Well, you can use a phrase such as “Providing PvP Game Tips for Everyone!” As you can see, we just defined our gaming YT channel in a memorable and catchy fashion.

Using value proposition gives focus to your content & informs the audience what your channel is all about at the start of the video. Through this technique, you can improve your chances of getting more subscribers.

Ask Your Viewers to Subscribe

Majority of the videos on YouTube platform ask the viewers to subscribe either at the start or end of the video. Asking directly for the users to subscribe may sound desperate but it is an effective technique which has become a part of the YT ecosystem.

As everyone on YouTube is doing that, there’s nothing stopping you from asking your viewers to subscribe to your channel as well!

Engage with Your Audience

Let’s face it. Not all of the viewers will watch your videos till the end and your overall audience retention will be low as well. But you can make up for it by engaging with your audience via other means:

Responding to video comments in a fast manner.

If you arrange live streams, then remember to live chat with your audience.

If a user requests a specific video, consider fulfilling the request.

Leave valuable comments on other creator’s videos who upload similar content.

Once you increase your engagement with the YT audience, they will be more inclined to subscribe! If you don’t have time, you can also get someone else to do the social media management for you!

Add Call to Subscribe on End Screen

You can also take advantage of adding a clickable subscribe button at the end of your videos! When adding a subscribe button on end screen, try to create compelling animations and graphics which attract the user’s attention just enough to subscribe to your channel.

For suggestions and ideas, you can also look at the subscribe CTA (call to action) created by famous content creators.

Use Auto Subscribe URL

This one is more of a trick or hack which makes it easy for your viewers to subscribe. To create a URL like this, you will need your YouTube Channel link. Let’s assume that your YouTube channel’s link is: www.youtube.com/ABC.

Now add a command at the end of your channel link like this: www.youtube.com/ABC?sub_confirmation=1. When a user will click on that link, they will be prompted that whether they want to subscribe to that particular channel or not.

Do YouTube SEO

SEO means search engine optimization and since YouTube is a search engine for videos, you can’t ignore the importance of SEO for your videos as well! Some of the good SEO practises for YouTube include:

Video name containing the target keyword.

Video title should include the main keywords.

Also include the main keywords in the description and try to be as descriptive as you can.

Take advantage of the YouTube tags and include as many relevant tags as you can find.

A video which follows good SEO practises will perform better in the YouTube search and even Google search. As your videos visibility will increase across the search engines, your subscriber count will also start to rise as well.

Create Engaging YouTube Channel Trailer

Not many new users pay enough attention to creating an YT channel trailer but believe me, this one should be a priority. A channel trailer does the same task as creating an animation of value proposition.

Ideally, your channel trailer should be between 30 seconds to 45 seconds and inform the users about what to expect from your channel page. You can also look at the other popular content creators to get ideas about how to create trailers. Creating a trailer is considered to be an effective video marketing technique as well which provides a window to your content.

Purchase YouTube Subscribers

An easier and faster method to acquire the first 1000 subscribers is to buy YouTube subscribers from Media Mister. They are providing various social media services including the YT subscribers – According to Media Mister, they have thousands of satisfied customers who have bought the subscribers from them.

If you want to speed your way through the first 1K subscribers, then you can do that via Media Mister at affordable rates.

Conclusion

By using the tips and tricks mentioned above, you can get your first 1000 YouTube subscribers fast. As your subscriber’s count increases, your views and other engagement metrics will automatically start to increase!