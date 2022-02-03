Travelling for work can be downright stressful. Aside from the purpose of your trip that can include solving some business problems, attending meetings, or getting involved in challenging projects, factors like changing the time zone or the climate can make your business trip even more exhausting. Plus, dealing with problems such as a late flight, getting stuck in the airport, jet lag, or a lost reservation are not really what you were dreaming about a trip.

But you do not always have to see corporate travel as a burden. Think instead of taking it as an opportunity to broaden your horizons, get to know new countries and cultures that might be totally different from yours, and socialise more.

Here are some valuable recommendations to consider when planning your next business journey and avoid the discomfort that may come with it:

Have a travel budget

Before leaving on your official journey, it would be helpful to figure out your finances and ensure that you are prepared to support any additional cost. Planning your budget and making a list of priorities will stop you from overspending. Even if your employer is bearing the travel costs, it does not hurt to have a budget on your own if you want to visit the city’s tourist attractions or participate in some exciting activities. It is also crucial to remember that a business trip includes not only plane tickets and accommodation but also a visa (if travelling in the US, for example) and travel insurance. Not to mention the extra personal costs of buying gifts for the loved ones or, why not, just for yourself.

Consider all these things and try to estimate your funds. Even if you exceed the costs a little, you will not end up in a situation where you will not have money to pay for something essential such as accommodation.

Pack smart

Giving special attention to what you pack will save you money and time. Just think about how comfortable it would be not to have the burden of carrying heavy luggage and having to wait a lot of time for it at the airport. Plus, you do not have to pay for extra luggage if you are familiar with some packing techniques. So, to avoid overpacking, think wisely about the things you really need and consider using compression bags to save space. If you stay just for a couple of days, it is unnecessary to pack your whole wardrobe. Take your suit and do not forget to add some casual clothes to visit the tourist attractions.

You should also ensure that you pack some essentials like your laptop, important documents, or chargers. It would help to pack your toiletries separately in an airtight bag to avoid spillage and your office wear in laundry bags not to find them wrinkled when arriving at the hotel.

Book your flight in advance

You probably know that every corporate trip has a well-defined budget, so it is essential to look for the perfect deal when it comes to booking your airfare. Like everyone else, you probably want to fly in the most comfortable conditions and reflect about how it would be possible when relying on a tight budget. Well, things are not that complicated. You can find the most advantageous tickets on specialised platforms because they allow you to search for multiple flights and find the one suitable to your needs. And if you ever wondered what the secret of flying first class to New York without spending a fortune is, booking your flight in advance may be the answer you are looking for. Moreover, if you travel during the off-season, chances to find the best deals are even higher, as people visit certain places only during a specific period.

So, make sure you know your company’s funds and take maximum advantage of them. Flying in comfortable and safe conditions is not impossible, especially if you know how to manage your budget.

Choose the right accommodation

Like in the case of flights, you can find the best accommodation options on platforms like Booking.com or Airbnb. It is also important to consider booking your accommodation as close to your business location as possible to avoid spending extra bucks on buses or taxis and wasting time in traffic. Depending on your budget, choose wisely your accommodation because it is the place you will stay the most for your trip. So, why not make it worth it?

Take your time to visit

No matter how busy your programme is, you should always take the opportunity of discovering a new culture. We know that the purpose of a corporate trip does not include walking around and visiting local sites, but it would be a shame not making the most of your journey. It never hurts to combine work with fun activities like seeing some of the most popular attractions or spending quality time with your business colleagues in quiet cafes. Consider also engaging in exciting activities if your travel destination allows. For example, if you are going to stay somewhere close to the ocean, sailing or kayaking are great ways to relax and make unique memories.

Socialise more

Socialising is also helpful when wanting to escape your busy schedule. Spending time in the hotel room might be boring, so try to befriend your business partners and make plans for your next day off. You can have dinner, or maybe you visit the surroundings together. You have the chance to meet people that have something to say and learn from them or people who are doing great at lightening the mood.

Just because you travel alone for work, it does not mean you have to spend the time alone during the journey. Be open to socialising and hearing other people’s voices – it can lead to a successful travel experience.

Final words…

If you thought that corporate trips were stressful and exhausting until now, here are some tips that will make you change your mind. From figuring out your travel budget and your packing list to booking flights and visiting the city, these simple steps guarantee a safe, fun, and memorable trip.