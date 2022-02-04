One of the primary considerations for businesses and households shifting to solar energy is the cost. They understand that it will take a significant initial investment to wean their family or enterprise from the traditional power grid. However, changing from electric to solar energy has many advantages. It is also a way of future-proofing homes and businesses as more policies begin to protect the environment.

If your solar energy system produces excess power, you can sell the energy back to the grid and earn from the transaction. The bigger your system, the higher energy it can create and store to power your appliances and fixtures. Going off-grid most of the year will help you reduce your utility bills and reduce your carbon footprint.

If you have questions about solar panels and how they work, you can click here for answers. You’ll be surprised how many advantages you’ll receive from installing photovoltaic cells on your rooftops.

Let’s break down the costs of installing an efficient solar energy panel system.

Cost of photovoltaic components

Recent improvements to the solar energy industry have drastically reduced the cost of photovoltaic panels. A single solar panel module will set you back anywhere between £350 to £500. The exact expenditure will vary depending on the type and size of the system you want to install on your property. You have to factor in that each solar panel is rated to produce anywhere between 250 and 400 watts per hour if you wish to determine the correct number of modules to install.

A typical 3 kW system with 12 panels will cost anywhere from £5000 to £6000. If you wish to add another kW limit to your system, you can expect an additional cost of £2000. The fee includes installing the system on your roof or an area that receives maximum sunlight for most of the year.

Another cost you have to consider is the solar inverter. A typical unit will cost about £500 to £1000 depending on its capacity. It is an integral part of the system, and you need to invest in a good one to ensure system stability.

You will also need to shell out anywhere from £500 for the most basic solar battery unit in the market to about £10500 for one of the best battery systems available before installation. The installation cost for a battery system can set you back another £500 to £2000, depending on the job’s complexity.

Labour costs

If you cannot do the installation yourself, you need to hire a certified installer to do the job for you. Depending on your location and the extent of your solar panel system, you need to budget £150 to £200 per day per person.

Maintenance and repair costs

Though solar panels don’t need much maintenance, you still have to look after them periodically to ensure that they’re working correctly. It doesn’t cost much to maintain a panel as it will only cost you £10 per panel. However, if your panels need repairs, they can cost £120 to £500 per panel.

Final takeaways

Installing a solar energy system is an investment. It may cost you much initially, but you have to remember that there is a return on investment as you continue to save on energy costs and become energy independent.