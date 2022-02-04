It is that time of year again when the beautiful game is played every weekend. If you are like most soccer fans, you probably spend a lot of time through the week trying to analyze stats and predict the outcomes for the weekend games.

While there is nothing wrong with enjoying a little bit of soccer, spending too much time predicting EPL results can be a waste of valuable time. This blog post will discuss some tips that will help you predict EPL results more accurately and spend less time doing so!

7 Tips for Predicting EPL Match Results in Shorter Time

1. Get a Subscription to a Soccer Magazine or Online Newsletter

One of the best ways to improve your knowledge of the game is by subscribing to a soccer magazine or online newsletter. This will give you access to in-depth analysis of games as well as previews and predictions for upcoming fixtures.

There are many different publications out there, so take some time to find one that suits your needs. If you are looking for an English language publication, try World Soccer Magazine or The Guardian.

You can also subscribe to online newsletters from Premier League News or NewsNow to get instant news concerning EPL straight to your email.

2. Follow Soccer Experts on Social Media Platforms

EPL predictions are hard enough to make as it is, so why spend your time trying to predict them when you could just listen in on their expert advice and let them do all of that work for you.

By following soccer experts on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, you can get a sneak peek of their predictions for upcoming fixtures and also see what factors they are taking into account when making these predictions.

3. Keep Up With the Latest Scores and Standings

Another way to stay up-to-date with the latest EPL news is to follow scores and standings. You can find these on various websites and apps, such as BBC Sport, Sky Sports, or ESPN FC. This information can help you make better predictions by giving you an idea of how each team is performing overall.

4. Get Yourself a Good EPL Prediction App or Website

Predicting match results in the 21st Century has never been easier. There’s a plethora of great apps and websites that can help you make accurate predictions with just a few taps or clicks.

Below, we’ve listed some of the most common :

Soccerway

This app is well-known for its comprehensive global coverage of soccer fixtures, results, and standings. It also includes an excellent prediction tool that provides statistics-based forecasts for upcoming games.

PredictZ

PredictZ is renowned for its accurate football predictions. The site provides free analysis, tips, and stats to help you make better betting decisions. They have a wide variety in terms of the types of leagues they cover: English Premier League is just one example, but there’s also Spanish La Liga NT & Bundesliga Germany, among others.

Forebet

Forebet is a site that uses mathematical models to calculate the probabilities of different game outcomes. This makes it an excellent resource for those who want to make well-informed wagers. The site also offers tips and predictions for upcoming fixtures and in-depth analysis of past games.

Betensured

Betensured is another excellent resource if you’re looking to spend less time predicting EPL results – especially since it has a section devoted solely to English Premier League fixtures. Betensured offers daily football tips from professional analysts. The site provides detailed statistics for each team’s past performance and even predicts what they’ll do this season!

You not only get match predictions but also predictions on the EPL lineups, and these will also help you to make more well-informed wagers.

5. Watch Premier League Highlights

In addition to reading about the game, watching highlights can also be a great way to improve your understanding of EPL matches. You can find highlights from recent games on various websites and apps, such as BBC Sport or Sky Sports.

By watching these short clips, you will be able to see which players are in good form, which teams are playing well together, and which players could be a threat to your team.

6. Use Statistics to Predict Outcomes

Finally, using statistics can also be a helpful way to predict the outcomes of games. You can find statistical data on various websites and apps, such as WhoScored.com or SoccerStats. com. This data can give you an idea of how each team has been performing in previous games, as well as their strengths and weaknesses.

Conclusion

Predicting EPL match outcomes is not an easy task. However, there are a few tips and tricks that can help you make better predictions while consuming less time in the process. Hopefully, this article has helped you learn a few new things and will lead to more accurate predictions in the future!