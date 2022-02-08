Amidst growing awareness about the impact of humans on this planet, sustainability is becoming an integral part of how companies operate — and the beauty industry is no different. Paris-based perfume house The Harmonist proves that sustainability doesn’t always come at the price of profit as it more than tripled its revenues in 2021, reporting a 240% growth in revenues from the previous year.

Founded in 2016 by Lola Tillyaeva (Till), The Harmonist is on its way to becoming a leading player in the fragrance industry. In 2021 alone, the perfume house expanded its distribution from five to ten markets, bringing its luxury scents and products to new customers in Ukraine, Germany, Austria, Mexico, and Hungary.

Under Lola’s direction, The Harmonist business model is built on sustainability principles. Recyclable materials are used at every possible touchpoint, and re-fills are available for best-sellers. Ingredients used across The Harmonist’s collections and fragrances are primarily sourced sustainably. In 2021, The Harmonist launched recyclable packaging, redesigned to eliminate all internal plastic.

The Harmonist’s philosophy

Lola Till’s inspiration for The Harmonist stems from her quest for self-knowledge and her search for answers to fundamental questions about human nature. Lola encountered the Feng Shui philosophy on this search, and she became fascinated by its comprehensive explanation of cosmology (macrocosm) and human beings (microcosm).

Each scent is carefully crafted to help the wearer find balance, harmony, and wellbeing and is inspired by the ancient philosophy of Feng Shui, which teaches that every individual possesses five vital elements: wood, fire, earth, water and metal.

Passionate about fragrances, Lola thought to herself, “why not translate the language of Feng Shui into the language of scents?” In creating these fragrances, Lola’s wish to generate inner harmony for people by balancing the natural elements of the universe makes The Harmonist one of a kind.

When questioned about the brand’s future, The Harmonist’s Founder and Owner, Lola Tillyaeva (Till), said: “Our bespoke approach to fragrance design has elevated us to the forefront of luxury perfume brands in 2021. Looking back at an enriching year, we are grateful to be doing what we love, that is, to create unique scents designed to reflect the wearer’s unique spirit. Our passion and dedication have brought us to where we stand today, and we are looking forward to continuing to innovate in the perfume industry.”

While still a newcomer on the scene, The Harmonist has grown rapidly. Its bespoke approach to fragrance design also earned it two nominations at the prestigious 2021 Fragrance Foundation Awards: Moon Glory was nominated for Fragrance of the Year, Women’s Luxury, while Sun Force was nominated for Fragrance of the Year, Men’s Luxury. The brand became the first to be shortlisted for two luxury categories in the same year, competing with leading global brands such as Gucci, Channel, and Tom Ford.

In October 2021, The Harmonist re-launched its much-anticipated Yang Collection encompassing five new radiant fragrances in which a new perfume concentration allows ingredients to reveal their depth and character better. Designed by Lola in collaboration with master-perfumer Guillaume Flavigny, the new collection channels the core elements of Feng Shui into five vibrant scents that express Yang energy. In Feng Shui, Yang is dynamic, forceful energy, as represented by the sun and light.

Poised for continued success, the newcomer perfume house has many exciting plans for 2022. These include new product launches and a re-brand across its range of candles, travel sets, and selected scents.

But Lola’s commitment to the environment does not stop at The Harmonist. In addition to designing new scents, Lola dedicates her time advocating greater wellbeing and sustainable living within our environment.

For example, she also spearheaded the Harmonist’s charitable initiative “The Droplet” – an interactive art installation designed to raise awareness of water scarcity. It was created in 2017 in collaboration with British interdisciplinary artist Marcos Lutyens.

Beyond The Harmonist, Till is an entrepreneur and author who in 2020 published the much-appraised self-care guide “Be Your Own Harmonist: Awakening Your Inner Wisdom for Physical, Mental and Emotional Wellbeing.” Described as an “in-depth guide to building a more balanced life”, the publication provides practical advice based on a combination of scientific research and personal experience.

