Let’s be frank — employees are your company’s greatest asset. Therefore, it is essential to invest time and money into keeping them happy. That way you will improve productivity and also aid in the overall success of your business. Fortunately, there are a lot of things you can do to increase the happiness of your employees, such as promotions or company events.

However, one important aspect that many business owners overlook is their employees’ health. In fact, when a staff member falls ill from stress or sickness, workplace productivity declines due to a lack of concentration and energy. That’s why it’s important to educate your employees about wellness and help them make the best decisions regarding their health.

But what is the most effective way to encourage employee wellness, and how to integrate it with other programs or campaigns?

Wellness Campaigns

One of the best ways to help your employees is by starting a wellness campaign. As a matter of fact, wellness programs are a multi-million-pound industry that’s estimated to grow substantially in the next few years. Therefore, since there’s no doubt about their reliability, wellness initiatives are a no-brainer. And while a simple wellness campaign can prove to be a success, you can add to its effectiveness by supplying products to your employees, and these can be branded of course with your company logo.

Most companies tend to think about promotional gifts as something given to clients or potential customers. But according to GoPromotional, logo-branded items for internal use account for about 25% of their sales.

We’ve compiled a list of items that we recommend when coming up with a health campaign that is sure to re-energize your employees.

Yoga Mats

It’s no mystery that yoga offers a variety of healing qualities. For starters, yoga benefits you physically while also improving your mood and mental health. Actually, it is one of the greatest stress-reducing activities as it calms the mind with breathing exercises and meditation.

As a result, you can boost your employee’s productivity by simply adding promotional yoga mats to your wellness strategy. After all, stress affects the output in any workplace, so having a way to get rid of it is always welcome.

Infuser Bottles

Everyone loves infuser bottles, and your employees will too! They come with an infuser that sits securely on the neck of the bottle, allowing users to infuse their drinks with fruit. As such, infuser bottles are great wellness gifts and can be used for infusing water with protein powder, meal supplements, and fruits. Thanks to their transparent design, your employees can easily monitor the amount of water they have left, so they can refill their bottles whenever they are about to run dry.

Athletic apparel and T-shirts make for amazing employee wellness gifts. For instance, breathable and sweat-resistant style shirts are perfect for working out. Similarly, sleeveless tops can become your employees’ go-to weekend shirts for company events like outdoor festivals and fun runs.

By gifting T-shirts and athletic apparel branded with your company logo, you support workplace health initiatives while also thanking your team for their dedication and hard work.

Sports Duffel Bags

Duffel bags are extremely versatile as they can be used for a variety of things. For instance, your employees can use them as an overnight bag when they visit their friends or family. Similarly, they could use duffel bags instead of luggage during a work trip or holiday. And lastly, duffel bags make for great gym bags as they can fit all sorts of sports equipment.

Thus, you can motivate your employees to start integrating wellness activities into their daily lives by gifting them custom sports duffel bags. In fact, they can encourage employees to go to the gym more often or even book a mountain trip. But no matter what kind of activity your employees will use the duffel bags for, you can be sure that they will be happy to receive such a useful and versatile gift.

Journals

Journaling can do wonders for mental health, especially for employees that are having a hard time dealing with stress. Writing their thoughts down on paper can help them manage anxiety, lower stress and improve cognitive processing. Additionally, journals help users prioritize their projects, tasks and even identify issues and solve them faster. But no matter how your employees use their company notebooks, you can be sure that journals are great wellness gifts that improve productivity considerably.

Headphones

It’s time to make earbuds and headphones part of your corporate health plan and improve work efficiency. But why is that the case? Simply put, music provides an emotional boost, which curbs stress and increases happiness throughout the office. Therefore, headphones make for an easy and effective product to give away that is bound to encourage health and increase productivity.

Fitness Tracker

Since productivity is your goal, you and your employees can benefit from fitness trackers. These devices allow your team to achieve individual or company health goals by syncing with a fitness and health monitoring app. As a matter of fact, fitness trackers can monitor heart rate and even track sleep patterns. That way, your employees will know when and what lifestyle changes they need to make in order to improve their overall health.

Essential Oils

Last but not least, aromatherapy is a reliable and effective way to help brighten the mood of your employees. Essential oils offer a wide range of health benefits, making them amazing wellness promotional gifts. Actually, they help create a relaxing and zen environment, boost job performance, and enhance brain activity.

Not only that, but some oils also have antimicrobial properties, protecting against spreadable illnesses. And, with a variety of scents, each alleviating a different type of health issue, you can easily pick the most suitable one for your employee’s needs. For example, lavender helps reduce stress while lemon improves concentration. But you don’t have to worry if your workplace has strict rules against aromas and scents in the office, as your employees can use your gifted essential oils at their homes too.

Steps You Can Take Today

All in all, it doesn’t matter if you are in the early stages of your health campaign; you can always inspire wellness throughout your organization. Now is the time to aid the wellness goals of your team. You can do that by making nutrition and health education accessible across your organization and setting up friendly fitness competitions. Finally, don’t forget to use promotional products as a way to encourage a healthy and relaxed lifestyle, not only for your employees but your customers as well.

So, act now and help your employees reclaim their wellness and improve productivity simultaneously!