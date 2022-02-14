Glimpse of Moissanite

Diamond rings are the typical choice for a wedding planner. But most of the couples looking for the exact substitute to move in line with the trend as well as not able to afford its cost. To overcome these issues the only choice is the rare earth natural mineral, moissanite. It has all the properties of a diamond and its sparkle and fire are to the greatest level hence it is being named as the proper substitute to diamond. Moissanite is naturally available but can be found rarely on the earth. So, it is being started to be manufactured in the laboratory and can get the moissanite in any shape and size. Once the person decided to go with the moissanite rings then should gain knowledge on a few parameters to justify his/her choice. It has better physical and optical properties. It has good scratch resistance, it won’t chip out easily in case it falls. Durability is very high. More importantly, the cost is ten times less than the diamond. Refractive index and dispersion are very high hence it will glitter in a better way.

Moissanite: The recent Emerging Gem

All over the world, many jewelers are making jewels with different metals and the type of jewels are not the same and they may vary from place to place. However, gold or diamond-based jewels are easy to find. But the moissanite jewels are difficult to find to buy. The reason is moissanite jewels have recently emerged and are getting popular among younger people, unlike the diamond where it has been popular for many decades. However, a trendy person may pick this one since it satisfies the quality and appearance of the diamond. Moissanite is a stone that can be tailored to different shapes and sizes. Hence can get customized stone embedded jewels that can be unique and trendy. Most of the jewelers are offering this service.

Synthetic Moissanite

After the careful research done on it along with the traditional colored moissanite, colorless and near-colorless moissanite (synthetic) has been found and marketed successfully. The manufacturing patent of synthetic moissanite came out and many other manufacturers are involved and produced a wide range of products. The hard fact is that the moissanite took a century to become a jewel. And in recent years it gained interest and became a regular jewel all over the world. Still, it is not as popular as a diamond, so it is hard to find shops to procure the jewels.