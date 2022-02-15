Online casinos are among us for more than two decades now and even though at the beginning when the business was not fully regulated there were some bad experiences with scams, those days are over.

Nowadays, virtual casinos are solid business with a completely regulated activity that ensures a great and safe experience for gamblers.

Despite online casinos sites in the UK raising popularity, there are still some people who are not familiar with internet-based games that still has doubts about how they work.

In this article, we will go through a review on online roulette sites to help understand how does they work to provide a fair game for virtual gamblers.

Basic definitions

Let’s start by going through some basic concepts. The roulette is a game that has been played since the 18th century. It was first created in France, even though its mechanism was inspired in the Italian game Biribi.

Nowadays Roulette consists in a numbered wheel which is spined by a croupier after gamblers make their bets on a single number (from 1 to 36), a group of them, a color (red or black) or whether the number is odd or even. Croupier spins a ball on the spinning wheel and the ball eventually falls into one number pocket. Winnings are paid to gamblers who placed their bets on that number or color.

Online roulette

Playing roulette on an internet-based site its very similar to play it on a traditional casino. Most online roulette casino sites in the UK are very user friendly and can be played by just by understanding the basic rules of the game.

Online roulette simplicity makes it one of the most popular games online, because almost anyone can play it and once they try gambling from the comfort of their homes, they won’t change it for anything.

Traditional and online roulette fairness

One of the most common concerns regarding roulette is whether they are fair to players. In traditional casinos, gamblers could actually watch the ball randomly fall into a number pocket after the croupier spined it into the wheel.

Despite some people may think the table on the traditional casino can be leveled to benefit certain numbers, the truth is that in well-known and reputable casino the roulette tables are most likely correctly leveled and the ball actually falls randomly in every drop. So, the answer is no, roulette tables are not rigged unless you are gambling in an untrustworthy place, which is unlikely nowadays.

Anyways, what it’s actually true is that the casino has an edge. This is because the number zero which has a green color. Gamblers have only 1-36 winning odds, while the house has 37 chances. In European roulettes, which have one green 0, casinos have an edge of 2.7% over the game, which, out of everything, makes the casino win more than what they pay out. In American roulettes, there’s a double 0, so the house edge goes to 5.26%.

Regarding online roulettes, the main concern regarding fairness is related with the fact that you can’t actually see the randomness that was visible in land-based casinos. But that doesn’t mean they can’t be fair.

Even though online roulettes try to visually simulate the spinning wheel of the land-based casino, they do not provide the winning number in the same way. The spinning wheel is just a visual representation to entertain players.

In spite of that, online roulettes work as any other online casino games, with a Random Number Generation (RNG) to provide a random winning number through a very complex algorithm that can’t be anticipated at all. That is the main reason why online roulettes randomness is very close to the one provided by spinning wheel.

Choosing the right gambling site

As we said before, online casinos work under strict regulations and surveillance to provide a fair and fun experience for gamblers. Anyway, there are still some untrustworthy sites that are actual scams.

So, if you are new to online gambling, our advice is to do some online research before starting. There are many well-known companies providing gambling services that can be easily tracked online. Take some time to read their web sites and the users reviews online. Going through specialized forums can also help getting some information before deciding which site is the best for you.

Once you have chose the site, take some time to read the terms and conditions, check how the bonuses and payout methods work, and try to understand which are the fees that you will be charged with for money withdrawal.