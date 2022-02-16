The PlayStation®Plus line for February is almost here, and the absurdly named Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is at the forefront. This free PS4-era game will join EA Sports UFC 4 and Planet Coaster: Console Edition on February 1st.

The first two games will be free to download on PS5 and PS4 for PS Plus members. Planet Coaster: Console Edition is for PS5 only.

UFC 4

For fans of fights and aggression, UFC 4 is a game for you. For the uninitiated, the UFC stands for Ultimate Fighting Championship in which contestants fight each other using mixed martial arts.

While the title might sound more like a fictional fighting game, it's actually a real-world tournament and uses realistic graphics on the PlayStation.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

In keeping with the “reality” theme, Planet Coaster: Console Edition allows players to build and manage the roller coaster park of their dreams. With over 700 gaming objects, you can have a multitude of customizations here. The problem is that you’ll also have to make sure that the virtual guests in the park are satisfied and that the operation is cost-effective.

Imagine a Roller Coaster Tycoon, but for the modern age (passionate gamers know what we mean by this).

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure

But for players who want something different, it’s worth watching Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure. Based on the 2013 Borderlands 2 DLC package to become a stand-alone game in 2021, this iteration of Tiny Tina is a kind of ‘taster’ before the full Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands arrives in March. Based on the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired version of the Borderland universe, Assault on Dragon Keep will see players battling dragons and skeletons in a pseudo-fantasy setting, either solo or in collaboration.

From the trailer, Assault on Dragon Keep looks like a suitably weird game, as if someone crushed Skyrim and Borderlands together and then threw that mix on the PlayStation. You can choose from 6 unique treasure hunters, each with their own abilities and powerful builds, and then go through a mix of chaotic fantasy battles. If nothing else, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is a refreshing look at the somewhat fictional fantasy tropes.

The Trio of Games Is a Warm-up Before 2 Other Games Come in March

That trio of games should keep you on the edge during February, at least until Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West arrive on PS5.

And if you’re still looking for Sony’s latest gaming console, it’s good to know that Sony is increasingly replenishing its stock and that you should be able to get a new PS5 console even easier this year.