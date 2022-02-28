Communication is vital to the success of the modern work environment. Hence, simplified training and communication strategies like using bite-sized professional content provide a robust solution that allows you to train and efficiently communicate with your team. Consequently, you make a more productive and efficient team on the job. Below are just some of the many reasons to use bite-sized content in your workplace training programs and communication, including video content.

1. Easy Accessibility

Your frontline workers can access their bite-sized professional content through channels they already use without logging into your intranet. Consequently, your employees will be able to access your updates quickly and easily. Moreover, you’ll avoid interrupting them with email alerts or even constant requests for information. It’s always good to know where you stand; otherwise, you could fall behind your competitors due to slow responses or inadequate service to your customers.

Whether you have a large workforce that works across different times zones or manages an army of contractors who are constantly on business trips, your communication must be easy to access. Communicating using bite-sized content will enable you to achieve your communication goals quickly. As such, your team can always be up to date with what’s going on at any given time.

Thus bite-sized content will help improve Employee Engagement by providing your frontline workers with fast and easy access to training videos. They can take them on their own time and refer back to them when necessary.

2. Easier Learning

When employees receive easily digestible content, they are more likely to retain what they’ve learned. Easy to understand bite-sized content is essential when dealing with a large workforce. Bite-sized content makes it easier for workers to learn independently, for example, when waiting for a patient at an appointment. With these peps, frontline workers are more likely to remember them later in real situations to save lives or avoid critical mistakes.

Think about how often you try to do something by yourself without consulting a guide because you think you already know how to do it—then forget entirely. Not good! Smaller chunks help cement training into our minds, so we don’t forget vital information when we really need it down the road and also is suitable for quick reference.

Also, worth noting is that some research has shown that the human attention span has dropped from 12 seconds in the year 2000 to 8 seconds today (according to Nielsen Norman Group). The massive drop in the average person’s attention span means most people have difficulty absorbing long stretches of text or video content all at once. So, developing a bite-sized communication strategy for your frontline workers is the way to go!

3. Reduces Training Costs

Bite-sized content can reduce your training costs significantly by leveraging technology. With bite-sized content, you can quickly and easily capture what your frontline workers need in a format that’s easy to consume. Hence, it means they can learn at their own pace while eliminating the dependency on company trainers. Reducing dependence on company trainers reduces your training cost, saving you money in overall training expenses.

There is no need for onboarding or orientation with friendly and naturally suited bite-sized training videos. An introductory bite-sized overview video can get new hires up to speed in record time. Bite-sized video content is also a great way to ensure that employee training doesn’t fall by the wayside over time

By using bite-sized content as an easy reference, your employees will keep up with their skills and stay proficient at their jobs long after hiring them. That kind of long-term return on investment makes using bite-sized content worth every penny you spend upfront!

4. Improves Quality Assurance

When frontline workers get bite-sized professional information, they can easily understand what they’re doing wrong and make a fast and easy reference. As a result, it makes it easier for managers to identify quality assurance problems so they can stop them right away. Consequently, your company products will continue to meet the industry’s acceptable standards, which means improved customer satisfaction.

Therefore, your customers will continue to be happy with what you provide if your workers work efficiently to produce quality products and services. You’ll gain a reputation for high-quality products that meet industry standards, which is always a benefit when selling on competitive platforms like Amazon or through other channels.

5. Improves Job Performance and Employees’ Morale

Training with bite-sized content allows frontline workers to plan efficient employee training and have more fun. With bite-sized, digestible content that is easy to understand and quick to read, your employees will quickly understand their roles concerning your company’s overall mission. When employees understand their mission more precisely, it helps improve job performance throughout your organization. It will also allow you better oversight into how things are going from day to day – or even hour by hour.

Studies show that it is easier for frontline workers to digest bite-sized content than traditional content. Consequently, they benefit not only in their capacity as employees but also in their personal lives. The better you communicate with your workers, even on a day-to-day basis, the happier they’ll be at work—and outside of work. They’ll ultimately view themselves as your biggest fan. They’re likely to help spread positive word-of-mouth about your brand. Plus, they feel empowered knowing how valuable they are to your business.

6. Helps Improve Safety

Bite-sized content makes it easier for employees, especially frontline workers, to read through and internalize your training. Few things are more dangerous than an employee who doesn’t fully understand how a process works. Without bite-sized content, employees must either sift through reams of information on each new project or rely on other coworkers to explain every step with their interpretations.

Thus, traditional communication methods will create more room for errors and delayed responses. However, bite-sized content cuts out any guesswork, so you can rest assured that every worker is following procedures and safety protocols and executes quickly and flawlessly as they should be. Consequently, everyone stays safe!

Conclusion

If you’re looking for ways to improve your customer support, look no further than bite-sized content. It gives you a chance to connect with customers quickly, in a time-efficient manner. These tips should help you maximize your use of bite-sized content to better train and communicate with your frontline workers! You can contact MyBites to help you create bite-sized tutorials in bulk without breaking your budget!