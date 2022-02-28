In this day and age, most of us are running behind careers and monetary goals. And what we ignore the most is our skin- the health of it. We are busy, day in and day out, and our personal skin care routines are going downhill. This leads to early signs of ageing, and one wonders why people call them “old” before time. And there are a plethora of other skin related issues and problems that crop up. So what to do?

Take care of your skin- it is that simple. Yes, you read the last word right- SIMPLE. You need a skin care routine which is simple, fast and effective. Just five minutes a day would do, and you would be good to go. Apart from the easy ways we have listed below, don’t forget your diet. You are what you eat, and that is true. Your skin needs the right nutrition too.

Experts from BBCgoodfood.com say “Treat your skin kindly and optimise your nutrition by eating antioxidant-rich fruit and vegetables, healthy fats from oily fish and nuts, and a varied and balanced diet. “ and your body needs trace minerals too, so that your skin stays supple, soft and nice.

So without much ado, here are simple easy ways to get healthy skin. And you don’t have to compromise on time. Read on please!

Face Masks

One of the most important skin care products that you should use twice or thrice a week, are face masks. They make your skin glow within a matter of minutes. This means, you do not have to waste a lot of time to get healthy looking skin. Face masks refresh and clean the skin, and you can use it while you sleep, while you brush your teeth, or even when in the shower. There are a variety of face masks out there for you to use- choose one that suits your skin type. Face masks help with hydrating the skin, exfoliating it, soothing the skin and also in treating blemishes as well. Sounds cool, doesn’t it? And once again, lets remind you, face masks don’t take time. Just rip the packet open, place the mask on your face, go about your activities and then remove it after a few minutes- that simple, we told you. Don’t forget to use a proper face cream after that. Do this at least thrice a week.

Toners

Yes, we know you don’t have the time to breathe, and your work is important too. But the right toner doesn’t take time to apply. Toners are great to use, and they soothe the skin too. They also hydrate the skin, and if you have oily skin, it will help bring down the oiliness as well. Instead of wiping the toner across your skin, spray it. Carry the toner in a small bottle to work, and use it thrice a day. Best part is, it doesn’t take more than a couple of seconds to spray. You don’t have to wait for it to get dry to carry on with your work. It evaporates fast and you would not even know when.

Facial Cleansing

Facial cleansing sounds time taking, but its not. This skin care is a must-do everyday, especially if you wear makeup. You must cleanse the skin before you hit the bed at night, no matter how busy you are. It takes only five minutes to get all the makeup, dirt and grime removed from the skin. Just place a few cleansing wipes next to the bed, so you wont forget your five minute routine every night. By doing this, your skin not only gets cleansed, but would breathe better at night.

Apple Cider Vinegar

The use of Apple Cider Vinegar is the best for skin cleansing and toning, and to remove dead skin cells, and provide the skin with AHAs. You need just five minutes to use a tablespoon of the liquid in the morning. This will bring you nice skin in the long run.

Healthline experts say “The role of toner in skin care is to cleanse and tighten the skin to help protect it from bacteria and other impurities. Apple cider vinegar is an astringent, which can function as a toner when applied to the skin”

Water

Drink a lot of water, especially at work where the air conditioning can lead to dry skin. Dry skin makes the skin look dull. Also dab your face with water, once or twice a day. This helps remove dirt and debris from the skin, opens the pores and removes excess oil and soothes the skin and hydrates it too. Making it look soft and supple.

Experts from Pureluxemedical.com say “Water keeps your body hydrated and refreshed and helps maintain your skin’s elasticity. People who drink large amounts of water are less likely to suffer from scars, wrinkles, and soft lines and they won’t show as many signs of aging as those who drink little amounts of water.”

So here were many ways to ramp up your skin care routine, no matter how busy you are. Hope you liked it!