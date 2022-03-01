Each year, thousands of people from the UK travel to Turkey, for hair transplantation. When comparing hair transplants in Turkey and the UK, many individuals are unsure what sets Turkey’s hair transplant apart from the UK, or they believe it’s simply an issue of cost.

So, what exactly is the reason for this? Is it only because of Turkey’s low cost of hair transplantation? No, there’s a lot more: the country is home to some of the world’s most well-known surgeons, as well as some of the most advanced hair transplant technology. Don’t forget that, in recent years, Turkey has become one of the world’s most popular medical tourism destinations.

If you’re still on the fence regarding whether you should get your hair transplant in Turkey or the UK, this article will address your concerns. We’ll talk about price as well as differences in surgeon expertise and

Let’s take a look at why Turkey is known as the provider for top notch hair transplants.

Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey Provide the Best Techniques

Turkey has the greatest hair transplant results thanks to sophisticated techniques. The following are some of the advanced techniques utilized in Turkish hair transplants:

Hair Transplantation Using FUE

FUE transplantation is a completely safe and low-risk surgery. FUE hair transplantation in Turkey acknowledged for producing the greatest results for each and every patient. To accomplish their desired outcomes, most clinics in Turkey use the most up-to-date technology, medical-grade equipment, and industry-approved processes, and FUE hair transplant is one of them.

Hair Transplantation with DHI:

DHI hair transplantation is a cutting-edge hair transplant process that involves removing follicles from the donor area with implanter pens and then implanting them one by one into the recipient area. Most clinics in Turkey use modern Choi Pen technology to deliver the finest possible DHI hair transplant.

The Choi Pen is a specialized tool for implanting hair follicles into the scalp after they have been extracted from the donor location. The implanter features a hollow needle connected to a tube with a plunger on one end and looks like a pen. The needle is between 0.5 and 1.5mm thick. The Choi Pen’s precision produces a more natural result and boosts the follicle’s chance of survival once implanted

Most clinics in Turkey succeed in offering the best hair transplant experience to their patients using the latest techniques stated above.

What is the Cost of a Turkish Hair transplant?

How much does a Turkish hair transplant cost is one of the most significant questions. The price will differ according to the clinic, procedure, and techniques.

For 4,000 or more follicles implanted, the usual cost of a hair transplant in Turkey is from £1,300 to £2,200 ($1,700 to $2,800). In the UK, however, a hair transplant typically costs between £13,000 and £18,000.

In Turkey, most hair transplant packages start at £2,000. Patients receive all-inclusive care with no hidden fees. Consultation, blood tests, surgery, drugs, postoperative therapies, and follow-up are all part of the procedure.

Patients can also stay in a 4-star hotel with their companion, which includes breakfast, internet, and an SPA, as well as a personal driver to take them from the airport to the hotel and clinic. In Turkey, hair transplant facilities not only give satisfactory outcomes, but also excellent customer service.

Is Turkey’s Hair Transplant Popularity Solely Due to its Lower Cost than the UK ?

Turkey is popular not only because of its low costs. When looking for the best hair transplant clinic in Turkey, it’s important to think about the guarantees it offers. Many hair transplant clinics in Turkey have received Ministry of Health approvals and have an international reputation. These accreditations ensure that the clinic employs the most up-to-date techniques and equipment, as well as that the medical staff has acquired the requisite training.

When choosing a hair transplant in the UK or Turkey, it’s also worth noting that Turkey offers highly skilled doctors and surgeons. Many of them have studied or worked at prominent hospitals, and as a result, they are not only knowledgeable with cutting-edge techniques and treatments, but also speak good English.

Each year, hair transplant specialists in Turkey undertake hundreds, if not thousands, of transplants. As a result, they have far more experience than doctors in the United Kingdom, allowing them to guarantee better results and implant far more follicles in a single procedure.

Is Hair Transplant in Turkey Better Than Hair Transplant in the UK?

Turkey and the UK are two of the first places that come to mind when considering a hair transplant. Turkey is a superior option in general for a variety of reasons. To begin, Turkey offers all-inclusive packages that cover techniques like FUE & DHI hair transplant as well as hotel, transportation, and other amenities.

In the UK, however, each step of the process will be charged separately. Second, while the results will be the same or similar whether your transplant is performed in Turkey or the UK, you will pay less in Turkey. In general, Turkey is a decent value for money.

Conclusion

Turkey is a global leader in cosmetic surgery. It’ll be the best place for your hair transplant. Furthermore, it should come as no surprise that the majority of well-known clinics in Turkey are certified. Turkey, being a renowned tourist destination, offers a varied selection of culturally enjoyable tourism sites. When hair transplants in Turkey are compared to hair transplants in the UK, one clear conclusion emerges: Turkey is not only less expensive, but also more relaxing.