Did you know that several money-making apps can help you make some extra cash?

Here we will discuss seven of the best money-making apps available right now. These apps are easy to use and can help you generate a nice income stream. Let’s get started!

1. Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is one of the most-trusted apps to make money online. It allows you to take surveys and earn rewards in the form of points, that can then be redeemed for cash or gift cards.

You can complete the surveys from your phone or computer, and they usually only take 8 to 20 minutes to complete.

Survey Junkie is free to signup. Make sure to complete your profile with all the relevant information, as that will increase the odds of you matching to more surveys.

If you complete three surveys per day, you will easily earn $40 per month.

2. Airbnb

If you have an extra room in your house or apartment, you can make money by renting it out on Airbnb.

Airbnb is an online marketplace that connects customers who need a place to stay and who need to rent out extra space.

You set your price and schedule, and guests will pay you through the Airbnb website.

Payments are processed automatically, and you will receive your money 24 hours after the guest checks in.

You will also receive reviews for the rented room, which can improve the app’s visibility, resulting in much more guests applying for it.

If you want to get started, create an account on Airbnb and list your space.

It’s free to list, and there are no monthly fees.

3. Turo

Turo is a car-sharing marketplace where you can rent out your car to others when you’re not using it.

You can set your own rate, and Turo will take a commission from each rental.

Turo provides insurance for the car, and you can rent out vehicles in almost any location.

Create an account on Turo, which is free, and list your car to get started. Depending on your car type and rental duration, you will have more bucks in your pocket.

4. Earny

Earny is an app that enables you to get cashback or refunds for your online purchases.

If a price drops, Earny will notify you and help you get a cashback from the store.

For example, I bought a flight ticket, and the price dropped one week later. I contacted customer service, and they told me that it was impossible to refund me. However, I used Earny, which helped me get $130 back!

To use Earny, you need to connect your email account or Amazon account so that it can track your purchases.

Once you’ve connected an account, Earny will scan your inbox for receipts from online stores such as Amazon and Target. If there’s a price drop, you will get an alert.

5. Fetch

Fetch Rewards is a grocery receipt scanning app that allows you to earn points for every eligible purchase.

You can redeem your points for gift cards from your favorite stores and brands, such as Amazon, Target, and Starbucks.

Then, start taking pictures of your grocery receipts to earn points. It is that easy!

6. Gamee

Gamee is a new app that allows you to watch videos and play games to earn money.

You can also earn money by referring a friend. You get a commission if your friend registers and reaches the 5th level.

You can withdraw your money for up to one year. After it, your points reset. Starting from $10, you can cash out your money and cover some of your daily expenses with it.

7. Decluttr

Decluttr allows you to sell your unwanted items, such as books, DVDs, CDs, games, and tech.

You scan the barcodes of your products using the Decluttr app and then ship them for free.

Once your products arrive at their warehouse, you will be paid via PayPal or direct deposit.

To get started with Decluttr, download the app and use the shown coupon code to get a $20 bonus. Then begin decluttering your house and earn some money!

Our top 7 apps to make money

Indeed you have many apps on your smartphones that you don’t even use. So download these listed apps and start earning money with them.

Start today and see how much extra cash you can bring in with just a few taps of your finger!

Have you tried any of these apps?