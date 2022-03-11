What factors should you consider while selecting your family’s ideal vacation destination? Unlike a t-shirt, this item does not come in one size. The best place to begin is by determining your family’s vacation priorities. Are your children going to want to take advantage of athletic facilities by climbing into an inflatable zorb, or are you seeking secluded beach walks together? Are you a beach person, a town person, or a theme park person? Crucially, will you require all of these items to accommodate your clan’s quirks?

Please continue reading to learn about the top vacation parks we discovered over our decade of trips around the South West of England. This is my indispensable reference to the best onsite activities, beach access just outside your door, exciting local attractions, and lovely cities.

1. Haven Riviere Sands

You’ve come to the correct location if you want to ride some nasty waves. Cornwall is renowned for its waterside holiday park, and whether you’re an expert or novice to the sport, you’ll appreciate how accessible this park makes it. Indeed, you can take surfing lessons from the park’s own teachers, so if you or your loved ones have always desired to learn, this is the best vacation park in Cornwall for you.

You’re bound to be taken aback by the views across St. Ives from this top cliff park, where you can also witness seals and dolphins playing along the local shoreline. St. Ives is a vibrant and artistic town that is ideal for grabbing a Cornish pasty or indulging in a couple of cream teas. Naturally, with direct beach access, you could easily spend your whole holiday in Cornwall lounging by the blue sea.

2. Park Holidays in the United Kingdom Bay of Riviera

Looking for easy access to fantastic amenities yet want some solitude away from it all? At this tranquil vacation camp in Devon, you can have your cake and eat it too.

Each morning, you’ll be welcomed by sparkling oceans and golden dunes at the location. Riviera Bay Holiday Park is a really peaceful holiday destination, and the original caravans have been replaced by luxurious lodges — we doubt you’ll find a more friendly site than Riviera Bay Holiday Park.

While you’ll have a beautifully quiet stay at this site, you’ll still have access to the adjoining Landscove Holiday Park’s facilities, which include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, nighttime entertainment, and food & beverage outlets.

3. Sandhills Park Holidays in the United Kingdom

We adore this vintage coastal holiday park in the beautiful Dorset resort of Christchurch. We are not alone — Sandhills constantly receives rave ratings, and people return year after year.

The complex is centered on a large main house, lending the park an air of history and timelessness. The park’s caravans and lodges are situated among thick woods, creating a hidden and private ambience for each vacation home.

The campground provides immediate beach access, and you’ll like the variety of restaurants and pubs downtown Christchurch. Bournemouth, located just down the coast, offers even more attractions and opportunities for fantastic family fun.

4. Camber Sands Parkdean Resorts

If the South of England excels at one thing, it is beaches, and Camber Sands in Sussex is no exception. With seven kilometers of award-winning Blue Flag beach on your doorstep, there is no better location in Sussex to admire the seashore. Therefore, whether you want to unwind on the sandy beach with your significant other or run about with your children and construct some spectacular sandcastles, this vacation park has you covered.

5. Burnham-on-Sea Haven

Are you a fish lover? With a stay at this top ten-holiday park in Somerset, you’ll have more than enough. Burnham-on-charming Sea’s seaside village is merely a hop, skip, and a jump from this family-friendly holiday park, where you can eat as much fish ‘n’ chips on the beach as your heart desires.

On-site, there are two lovely lakes and a fully equipped tackle lodge with all necessary fishing equipment, so you can pack light and yet enjoy a tranquil day of fishing. This is one of the best parks for multigenerational parties looking for a variety of activities to keep the whole family pleased.

6. The Orchards of Haven

The long, slender design of this park ensures that you’re never far from the water’s edge, and is there anything better than being lulled to sleep at night by the gentle lapping of the waves?

This family-friendly vacation destination attracts visitors year after year. There are fantastic groups where members can learn survival skills and all about the local animals, which is ideal for individuals wishing to reconnect with nature and reconnect with the great outdoors. Of course, there is additional entertainment onsite, and there is never a dull moment at this fantastic park in Essex.

7. Cherry Tree Parkdean Resorts

We definitely like being near the seashore! And where better to do so than at Yorkshire’s much-loved coastal town of Great Yarmouth?

As a family-friendly resort, it’s unsurprising that holidaymakers return year after year. The town is packed with incredible attractions, including a fantastic pier and a plethora of eateries. The holiday park is even closer to Gorleston Beach, where you may bask in the Norfolk sunshine to your heart’s delight.

8. Park Holidays in the United Kingdom Sands of Dawlish

This holiday park is in an ideal location to enjoy Dawlish Warren’s gorgeous sweeping coastline and is one of the best parks in the U.K. to visit with small children. You’ll have easy access to the beach, but also some peace and quiet within the park – and if you’re interested in trying out some additional activities, you’ll also have access to Golden Sands’ sister park.

Dawlish Warren natural reserve is a must-see, and the visitor center is conveniently located near this family-friendly park.

Conclusion

Thus, these are the top holiday parks in South West England that I have discovered thus far.

If Trecco Bay in South Wales were not a little out of range, I would have added it for its water fun area. Similarly, the Isle of Wight, with its sharp Needles and model settlements, was off-limits. I’ve not yet visited the Weymouth location with the dry ski slope, but it’s on my list.

Which option is best for your family? I’d love to learn about parks that have captured your heart throughout your travels in the comments section.