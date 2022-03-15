Electric Scooter is a great invention of modern technology. E-scooter will provide you with a comfortable & super exciting ride. Moreover, they are so eco-friendly & also foldable. There are many adult electric scooters available in the market.

Well, when you buy an electric scooter, you must want to ride it on the street. Before you go for the road, ensure that you have the accessories that must always be on you with the scooter. Because accessories give you a safe ride & reduce the chances of accidents.

There are many accessories you need, but here we have discussed the most essential four accessories. So, let’s start.

Four Essential Accessories That You Need: Must Know!

Your safety is in your hand. So, you must be careful choosing the accessories.

1. Helmet

The Helmet is an essential accessory. First, you should buy a helmet to save your life from dangerous accidents. It will protect your head & face from severe injury. So, if you buy a low-quality helmet, it will be a worse choice. So, before you buy a helmet, keep in mind some things.

If you want smooth riding & your e-scooter speed is less than 20 mph, a standard e-scooter helmet is indeed a good choice. These are so comfortable, small in size & lightweight. A downhill helmet will give you more protection, especially in hilly areas.

Well, when your e-scooter speed is more than 20 mph, you need an e-bike or motorcycle helmet. These are heavy, but you will get the best protection. Besides, your whole force will be protected from crashes because of the chin bar.

Here are some criteria that you should keep in mind for selecting a helmet:

● Safety certifications

● Bike helmet certifications

● Downhill helmet certifications

● Motorcycle helmet certifications

● Ventilation

● Weight & size

2. Phone Holder

From my point of view, as a careful rider, you should never use your phone while riding Because it disrupts your attention on the road. Thus, you may face various dangerous situations.

If you need to use your phone in an emergency such as looking at a map or for any important calls, phone holders are needed. Phone holders will save valuable time and protect your phone from slipping away from your hand.

The phone holders are placed on the scooter handlebar & keep your phone in the right position. Consider the size of your phone holder because not every size is suitable for your phone. A great piece of advice for you is to have a waterproof phone holder.

3. Gloves

Gloves are also recommended as a necessary accessory. These can play a significant role in your protection. They will give protection of your hands & fingers in case of crashing or any accidents. Moreover, they will save you from fractures.

In the winter, gloves will keep your hands warm. Besides, you will not face any problem with sweaty hands in the summer season. As an electric scooter rider, you should choose flexible & lightweight gloves. The selection of gloves varies depending on your scooter speed.

A standard bike scooter is perfect if your scooter speed is less than ten mph. But in case of high speed, you should use motorcycle gloves. Gloves made with leather materials are a good choice. Though it works in all weather conditions, it is a little expensive. You can get gloves for $15 to $100.

4. Lock

The lock is a must accessory. It prevents your scooter from stealing when you need to go to work, leaving it outside. Sadly, thieves can break it or hack it. So, you need a solid or secure lock. But excellent news for you is that a few thieves can break a higher-quality lock.

There are some recommendations for you to choose a lock:

Chain Lock:

To cut or break chain locks is challenging as they are heavier & made from metal things. Thus, they provide more security. Moreover, there is a padlock at the end of the chain. But carrying a chain lock is a problem.

Cable Lock:

These are very easy to maintain as they are lightweight & flexible. But thieves can easily cut it. So, cable chains can not protect your scooter from a high-risk area.

U-Lock:

U-lock has a big padlock. They are the most secure & affordable lock. These are also known as D-lock. But you will not get a suitable space always to use a U-lock.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, you have understood the necessity of these essential accessories. So, why are you being late?. Buy these accessories for your own needs. These electric scooter accessories will make your journey more secure & enjoyable. One more thing, I must say that you should buy a good-quality electric scooter because only excellent accessories can not make your scooter extensive.