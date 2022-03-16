SEO is one of the important tactics and techniques in digital marketing, that helps to increase the sales, brand awareness, and even the quality and reputation of any online business. An SEO expert can bring your business to huge fame with the best digital marketing techniques. It is a dynamic industry, and a tactic used one will not result good again. You need a unique strategy and content to succeed in the digital marketing industry. As an SEO, you must be aware of the upgradation and latest technologies, that help you to grow your business and your knowledge. In this article, we will discuss some of the emerging technologies in SEO which is important to succeed as an SEO in the upcoming days.



Emerging Technologies in SEO

Here are some of the upcoming and in-practice technologies, that will help you to succeed as an SEO. In this fastest growing technological world, you should be aware and master these technologies, with which you can reduce your working time and increase your profit.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Natural Language Generation (NLG) TF*IDF GPT – 3 SEO A/B Testing Automated On-Page Content Optimization Non-Text Content Factors

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Natural Language Processing is a technique that is in practice for years, which is used to read the given content or texts and gives your desired results. But this NLP has become one of the important in SEO during Dec-2019 when Google brings an algorithm update BERT (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers).

Before this, Google will show the search results only for the searched word or phrase, but after this update, Google tries to understand the intent behind the search and display the desired result. This cannot be used in any SEO practices, but it can be achieved through better content quality, with the answers for all the user queries.

Natural Language Generation (NLG)

With this technological tool, SEOs can create content with the meaningful phrases and words just like the Natural Language. This NLG is helpful for the content creators, where they can save their time by creating automated content, their only process is to customize the created content according to the readers.

This can be used for many purposes, but now it is used for the generation of short content like headlines, title quotes, product description, meta description etc.,

TF*IDF

TF*IDF stands for ‘Term Frequency time Inverse Document Frequency’. TF*IDF is a tool that measures the times and quality of the keyword or keyword phrase in a particular page or all the selected pages. It compares the flow of content with the keyword integration and provides suggestions to add or remove or edit any sentence in your content. With this tool, you can create a well-optimized, user-friendly, and the best search engine content.

GPT – 3

GPT – 3 (Generative Pre-Trained Transformer) is an automated content generator robot that has reached its fame with a single content. It will use all the information on the internet, and the books embedded with their algorithm and will create content that will be similar to human logical thinking. As an SEO, you can use this GPT – 3 to generate professional emails in email marketing techniques and in creating the first draft content.

SEO A/B Testing

Most of the SEO Agencies like https://www.clickdo.co.uk/ will undergo User A/B testing in order to create a user-friendly content with the proper SEO technique. It is important to look at the SEO A/B testing, which is done with the Googlebots instead of real users. This is helpful for an SEO expert to analyse the quality of your content and pages, not all the pages will be tested, the test can be done only for a single page, and you can optimize according to the Google suggestions.

Automated On-Page Content Optimization

While creating a large content or blog, you will be searching for the keyword strength, important headings to be included and excluded, and all the main SERPs for the targeted keyword. It may be a time-consuming process, with the help of automated content optimization tools like Frase AI and Content Harmony you make the content writing easier. It is simple that you can embed the targeted keyword in tool with the selected title, and the tool will automatically generate a brief content. You can optimize the content according to your needs.

Non-Text Content Factors

It is advisable to give importance to the factors like images, videos, animations, graphs, infographics, charts and slideshows which are the non-text factors. Content without any one of these factors will not be attracted by the user. The pictorial representation or graphical representation makes the user engaged with your content. You can use online platforms like Canva to optimize the non-text factors in your SEO content.