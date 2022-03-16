Are you one of those who are at risk of chronic gout? A gout is a painful form of arthritis that occurs when you have the highest uric acid level in the blood, which causes crystals to form in and around the joint. You need to pay attention to several lifestyle and dietary changes for treating gout. These changes are not enough for the body, and different strategies need to be followed. Here in this blog, we will share how to prevent chronic gout. If you want to treat this inflammatory condition, look at the following ways to treat chronic gout.

Bring Dietary Changes

People with increased uric acid levels need to bring dietary changes to the routine. Make sure they are avoiding foods that are prone to gout. High purine foods would help to reduce the risk of gout. Foods you need to consume that are low in purine and can lower the gout risk. Consume fish and shellfish and red meat like beef, pork and lamb. Eat fresh fruits and veggies, low-fat dairy products, potatoes, rice, bread and pasta. Eat eggs in moderation as well as poultry.

Limit Alcohol Intake

People should avoid alcohol to reduce its symptoms. Alcohol is high in purines which increase the chances of gout. If people are addicted to alcohol, then visit the rehab center for recovery treatment programs. Rehab centers offer various types of treatment programs, from long term rehab to short term. Long-term rehab can last from 6 months to a 2-year rehab program. Excessive alcohol consumption would increase the risk of gout, so limit its consumption. Avoid this as much as you can to bring yourself back to a sober life.

Weight Loss

Weight loss is also significant to reduce the risk of gout. Weight loss is essential, and you are not required to follow crash diets. Just follow a healthy routine, as mentioned in the dietary changes section. It brings positive outcomes for people who have gout. Weight loss reduces the uric acid levels to moderate quality. Take help of nutrition to follow the weight loss program. Low fat or fat-free dairy products help control weight that can help prevent gout. Consume 2-3 liters of water for reducing dehydration. It will help lose weight, and daily intake of fluids depends on your age, weight and other factors.

Stress Management

Stress can trigger severe gout complications. The highest level of stress and anxiety will be associated with increased uric acid. Manage the stress, which can support the calm state of mind and reduce the inflammation linked to stress. The breathing technique involves an inhale and long exhale to help you bring back to a stress-free life. Yoga and meditation are also helpful in reducing stress and making your life easier to manage daily challenges. It doesn’t matter how busy a routine you have. Just take some time for a daily walk for at least 15-20 minutes. It also helps to manage stress.

Water consumption

If you want to treat gout, make sure you are consuming water because it helps to flush the uric acid from the body and prevent the crystals build up. Dehydration can increase the serum uric acid level and risk of a gout attack. Make sure you people are consuming 2-3 liters of water daily because it can decrease the gout attack to some extent. Stay hydrated, and don’t put your health at risk with dehydration.

Medication

Drugs can help to prevent gout flare-ups, and for this, you should consult the doctor. There are so many medications available to treat this, and allopurinol belongs to the drugs class for reducing the production of uric acid in the body. Other medicines are also available to prevent gout attacks in people. Medications are much stronger, which increase the risk of heart-related death.

Treat Sleep Disorder

As per the various searches for treating gout, sleeping orders need to be treated. Make sure you people are sleeping at least 7-8 hours. Whatever treatment you will take to treat sleep order will increase the oxygen intake while sleeping. Increased oxygen intake will lower uric acid production and reduce the risk of gout. Sleep disorders need to be treated for improving sleep quality and heart health.

Take Vitamin C Supplement

Make sure you are taking vitamin C supplements for gout. Vitamin C helps out kidneys to remove the uric acid in the urine. Vitamin C supplements would prevent gout attacks lower down the uric acid levels. If you were not taking vitamin C before, start taking it today to avoid gout attacks.

Eat Cherries

Cherries help to reduce the risk factors to use as anti-gout medication. As per the research, cherries reduce the risk of gout attacks and help you get rid of this disease. People who have already used allopurinol and anti-gout drugs and cherries lower the risk of attack by 75%.

Take Coffee

Do you know drinking coffee can reduce gout development? Women who consume coffee at least 1-3 cups of coffee per day would have reduced the risk of gout to some extent. Coffee consumption would reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Long term coffee consumption will help you take yourself out from overall health.

These are the tips to prevent chronic gout. Get the doctor’s help because they will let you know about the risk of subsequent flares. Make sure you people take a balanced diet to overcome gout, and people who eat high purine diets would develop gout symptoms. Medication can help reduce the pain and prevent the risk of gout flares. Ask for advice to bring lifestyle changes to avoid this.